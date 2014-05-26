As the first half of the last season of “Mad Men” comes to a close, we’re looking back at some of the most satisfying and strange moments of the past seven episodes—from rotating carousels to missing nipples.

Chloe: A lot of “Mad Men” for me has been about watching Peggy ascend, or not; watching Joan ascend, or not; watching Megan ascend, or not. All these women made professional advances, only to run smack into intransigent and sometimes humiliating brick walls. (Peggy back in a subordinate role in the office where she started; Joan basically forced to use her sexuality to get promoted; Megan getting her career going in New York, only to quit for Don’s sake.) Workplace sexism was so obvious and blatant in the early seasons that it refreshing to see the writers inject little strains of female empowerment in later seasons. I’ve found, as the seasons have progressed, that I care much more about these women’s progress (or lack of), than Don’s personal and professional progress—which vacillates like a sine curve between predictable extremes. (Drinking and philandering, then exercising and abstaining—repeat, repeat, repeat.) The circular nature of these women’s paths has made me wonder if “Mad Men” is, in large part, a show about the circularity of life. (Remember the carousel?!) Are these characters doomed to run up against the same frustrations endlessly?

Esther: If any of us had managed to forget Don's Kodak carousel pitch, Matt Weiner seemed determined to remind us of it this season. Freddy Rumsen's pitch in the first episode—"It's not a timepiece. It's a conversation piece."—evoked it in both spirit and syntax. Ken referenced it explicitly when showing Don a picture of his kid in a playground. And a few weeks ago, The Hollies' "On a Carousel" played over the end credits, right after Don sits at his typewriter to finally "do the work." The show keeps looking back with a semi-nostalgic eye, and the characters do too. (Don last week: "1955 was a good year." Peggy: "1965 was a good year.) I do think that "Mad Men" is showing progress, but the change—both the social change of the 1960s and characters' personal growth— keeps stuttering and looping back on itself. The firm is now filled with working mothers, but men like Don barely notice it. Don hits rock bottom, then hits rock bottom again. Bob Benson's in a slightly better position than Sal was a half-decade ago, but he still needs a sham marriage. And yet this season—and especially this past episode—Don, Peggy, Joan, even Betty seem to have achieved a certain self-awareness. So I'm actually arriving at this half-finale more hopeful than "Mad Men" has ever left me.

Chloe: I agree that the end of the penultimate episode was pretty cheery—by "Mad Men" standards. (The office slow dance between Don and Peggy with Sinatra crooning in the background was positively saccharine, though I’ll admit I loved it.) And I also agree that a lot of that brightness came from the sense that the characters are sidling up to some form of self-enlightenment. (Clear-eyed Megan, from earlier in the season, when Don comes clean about his suspension from work: “This is how it ends, Don. It will be so much easier for both of us.”) But, can we pause for a moment on Betty? I got the impression, from her lunch date conversation with her working woman friend Francine, that she was going to tap into even deeper layers of discontent this season—and, oh, how many layers January Jones has given us!—with a proto-“you can’t have it all” disgruntlement. Francine seemed to have found some balance between raising her kids and work outside the home; Betty never even tried, and now feels the dissatisfaction of that non-decision. But as the season has progressed, I’m convinced that Matthew Weiner just wants to leave her rattling around in her suburban Gothic manse while her children grow up to hate her—even sweet baby Gene, because, as she put it “it’s only a matter of time.” Is she the most loathsome character on the show? The other-half of the anti-hero?