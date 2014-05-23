Usually, the Friday afternoon before Memorial Day is the perfect time for a political news dump. The Financial Times used it to drop a major investigation into the data behind Thomas Piketty’s hit book, Capital in the Twenty-First Century. For those on Twitter who hadn’t left yet for vacation, it was the top story. “Not so fast with that Nobel,” Clive Crook tweeted. From Quartz economics writer Tim Fernholz: “This is big, if true: Piketty's data flawed?”

But the errors that the FT finds, while significant, do not materially change Piketty’s conclusions or disprove the economic theory behind his work. Chris Giles, the economics editor of the FT, reviewed Piketty’s data set and found multiple occasions where the French economist had miscopied numbers from one data set into his published spreadsheets. Piketty also averaged data for France, Sweden and Britain without making any population adjustments. Effectively, that makes every Swedish citizen carry the same weight as seven British and French citizens, according to Giles. In his spreadsheets, Piketty also makes adjustments to the numbers that seem arbitrary. “In the US data, Prof Piketty simply adds 2 percentage points to the top 1 per cent wealth share for his estimate of 1970,” Giles writes, providing a screenshot to prove it. It’s unclear what to make of these adjustments.

“[O]ne needs to make a number of adjustments to the raw data sources so as to make them more homogenous over time and across countries,” Piketty writes in a response posted to the Financial Times. “I have tried in the context of this book to make the most justified choices and arbitrages about data sources and adjustments.”

Piketty doesn’t specify these adjustments with his data sets and Giles points out other times where certain data do not have sources. Piketty should have done a better job explaining his adjustments and specifying his sources, but few economists in the world have been as open and transparent with their data as Piketty has been with his. It wouldn’t make much sense to distort the data and then release the incriminating evidence to the public. In addition, Scott Winship, an inequality scholar at the Manhattan Institute and frequent critic of Piketty, has used Piketty’s U.S. data extensively and understood all of his adjustments.