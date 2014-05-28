Ken Auletta's strange piece in The New Yorker about the relationship between Hillary Clinton and the media attempts to explain the former's dislike of the latter, but ends up confusing a number of issues about both. The biggest problem is that Auletta doesn't distinguish between the real challenges Clinton faces and the sideshows that have no bearing on whether she will be elected.

Clinton will have several media-related issues confronting her if she decides to run. The first is that she is a woman and will have to deal with various sexist double standards. The second is that right-wing loons dislike her and are guaranteed to contrive nonsense about her and her family. And the third is that she has a bad relationship with the mainstream media.

As an example of the first, I will merely mention the name of Chris Matthews. As an example of the second, I would spotlight one of Auletta's examples: a right-wing blogger who claimed Clinton had brain cancer, and also stated that Chelsea Clinton is not the biological daughter of Bill Clinton. In the third category I would cite the 2008 primary. The Clintonites think the press cares about silly and trivial things, and thus gives Hillary a raw deal; others might note that Hillary ran a divisive and dishonest campaign, and that when a candidate does so, she is likely to garner worse press than her opponents. (Auletta cites some figures about Obama getting better press in 2008, as if all campaigns are equally honest or dirty and should be covered as such.)

The reason to distinguish between these things is that the last of them might really matter. The nonsense from the right is of the sort that everyone in politics has to deal with at one time or another, even if not quite to this degree. If absurd internet rumors have any effect, they (like comments about her clothes or age) will only help Clinton by enlisting sympathy for her, and making all legitimate criticisms look spiteful. (This doesn't mean they are any less despicable.)