It took the winding down of GOP primary season for the Republican Party's increasingly incoherent position on the Affordable Care Act to attract national media attention, and nobody did more to thrust it under the press' nose than Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—the original gangster of anti-Obamacare absolutism.

This will only strike you as ironic if you ignored ACA's stunning successes in Kentucky, and the uncompromising demands of McConnell's primary, as they unfolded simultaneously. Now as a general election candidate, he must square his root-and-branch repeal position with the inescapable fact that full repeal would reverse those successes and leave nearly a half a million newly covered Kentuckians without health insurance.

On Friday, McConnell attempted to obscure this obvious conundrum by claiming the fate of Kynect—the state's popular and prosperous online insurance exchange—is "unconnected" from the fate of the ACA statute itself.

While observers quickly noted, contra McConnell, that Kentucky created Kynect—and that Kynect survives today—with generous federal support, I surmised by implication that McConnell was actually playing a far more deceitful game. At a very crude level, Kynect is just a website. If the Kentucky state government wants to maintain a website called "Kynect" after Obamacare has been wiped off the books, it will be free to do so. And McConnell appeared to be banking on the likelihood that most Kentuckians won't realize Kynect-sans-ACA would be basically superfluous—exploiting confusion over which aspects of the Kynect experience are within Kentucky's power to maintain.