Lasting for 267 days, the Blitz rendered 1.4 million people homeless and killed 9,000 civilians in London. Buildings were torn to shreds, walls crumbed, families were displaced. Because of the fear and threat of gas bombs (especially the deadly mustard gas), everyone in Britain was issued a gas mask to wear when the sirens blared.

This series, titled, simply, "Blitz," is part of a larger exhibit called Consequences at the Daniel Blau gallery in London. The series examines momentous historical events, and gives us an eerie and almost humorous look at daily life under the aerial siege. A baker delivers bread, children play and families go grocery shopping, all the while sporting sinister, goggle-eyed masks.