At first glance, these conditions seem entirely appropriate. The first condition would apply to Pearl Harbor in 1941 and to Al Qaeda’s attack out of Afghanistan in September 2001, both of which directly threatened the United States. The second condition would apply to the first Gulf War, when George H.W. Bush assembled a formidable coalition to oust Saddam Hussein from Kuwait, but not to George W. Bush’s narrow “coalition of the willing” against Iraq, which ended up embroiling the U.S. in a fruitless nine-year war and leaving the Middle East and even, perhaps, Iraq worse off than before. The second condition would also apply to the administration’s reluctance to threaten force in Ukraine. But these principles are far more difficult to apply to other key conflicts that Obama cited in his speech.

Obama’s second set of conditions would justify the administration’s unwillingness to use force in Syria. But it could be argued that by refusing to use force in Syria, the administration made it impossible to achieve what Obama said in his speech were his objectives in Syria. Two years ago, the United States threatened force if Dictator Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons against his opposition. When the Obama administration determined that he had done so, it readied an attack, but then backed down after Britain refused to join the U.S. and France, and after opposition surfaced in Congress. By backing down, the Obama administration endangered its credibility in future conflicts. (Obama dismissed this problem in his speech.) But the administration also forfeited any chance to achieve a negotiated resolution to the conflict. As Secretary of State John Kerry had acknowledged in his Senate testimony, the United States and France would have been able to inflict significant collateral damage on Assad’s forces that might have led the dictator’s supporters to favor negotiations.

In his West Point speech, Obama promised to “help the Syrian people stand up against a dictator who bombs and starves his people.” And he promised to “ramp up support” for the Syrian opposition without putting “American troops into the middle.” And he promised “to push for a political resolution of this crisis.” But there is little or no chance the conflict can be resolved politically. After having agreed to eliminate his chemical weapons—which were not essential to his military strategy—Assad appears to have gotten the better of the rebels, and the rebels themselves are deeply divided. So by forgoing military intervention, Obama may have forfeited his only chance to achieve a political resolution that would have helped “the Syrian people stand up against” Assad.

Here, then, is the rub: there are cases where in order to achieve a certain objective, the United States may have to back up its diplomacy with force. The alternative would be to abandon or significantly modify the objective. To do that in Syria would have meant negotiating with Assad himself, which the United States was, and still is, unwilling to do. And there are also cases where the United States will be unable to mount “collective action” through international institutions or large-scale coalitions. In Syria, our European allies except for France were skittish, the Arab countries were divided, and Iran and Russia backed Assad. Obama faced similar disarray in opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. In the wake of the Eurocrisis, European countries that were formerly America’s staunchest allies can’t agree among each other. So while Obama’s second condition could provide a reasonable guide to action, the United States would have to be willing to alter—and water down—its objectives to meet it. It couldn’t continue to demand a result that could only be achieved by the unilateral or bilateral use of American force.

As for Obama’s first set of conditions, they would seem to currently rule out any unilateral military intervention except in cases of terrorist attacks. But in Obama’s speech, he repeated a past threat to use military force against Iran if it tries to obtain nuclear weapons. “We reserve all options to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon,” he declared. But he didn’t explain how this threat of unilateral action fit his guidelines for the use of force. Iran’s acquisition of a nuclear weapon would not seem to pose a “direct threat” to the American people. Perhaps Obama would say that the United States is obligated to act because the “security” of an “ally” is threatened. That could mean Israel or perhaps Saudi Arabia. But these nations would not be directly and immediately threatened simply by Iran acquiring a nuclear weapon.