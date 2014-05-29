Even so, the return of "cap-and-trade" to the Washington lexicon is sure to set off alarm bells on the right. As Jonathan Chait of New York magazine has pointed out, Obama's effort to regulate power plant emissions hits all the conservative hot-buttons:

Obama’s new regulations can fill that vacuum once occupied by health care. As right-wing hate fodder, it may even exceed it. No specifics have yet leaked, but the general shape of the plan is widely known: Obama will announce new national guidelines limiting emissions for existing power plants, which account for 40 percent of all carbon-dioxide emissions. The plan both fulfills a generational goal of liberal social policy and stokes conservative fears of an unaccountable executive. It’s Obamacare and Benghazi rolled into one.

The fact that Obama’s proposal could lead states to create or join cap-and-trade schemes will only intensify this sentiment, since Obama tried and failed to create a national system via legislation. The bill he supported got through the House in 2009, thanks to then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her lieutenants. It never got to Obama because it couldn’t get the 60 votes necessary to overcome a filibuster in the Senate. Conservatives are sure say make the same argument they’ve been making about his tweaks to Obamacare and possible changes to immigration policy—that he is using regulatory authority to enact laws he can’t get through Congress.

Of course, this is another case in which the right's anger will be at odds with policy positions mainstream conservatives once professed to hold. Cap-and-trade is a market-based alternative to a more straightforward carbon tax, which is the solution that many liberals would prefer. It was actually part of John McCain’s 2008 presidential campaign and Mitt Romney, as governor of Massachusetts, played a key role in setting up the market now operating in the Northeast. If states have the flexibility most experts expect, the conservative anger will be doubly ironic, because this is precisely the way that most conservatives think federalism should work—by giving states freedom to solve problems in ways that best suit their resources and preferences.

One x-factor here is how power companies and business interests more generally react over the coming weeks and months. Davenport’s story quotes several utility company representatives who say that, all else equal, they would prefer a cap-and-trade system to other forms of regulation. One reason: A cap-and-trade system would effectively allow states and utilities to offset carbon emissions from coal plants by increasing reliance on lower emission power sources and renewables—or by encouraging consumers and businesses to use less electricity. “By trading on carbon credits, we’ll be able to achieve significantly more cuts at a lower cost,” Anthony J. Alexander, president and chief executive of FirstEnergy, told Davenport. “The broader the options, the better off we’re going to be.”

Such opinion is far from universal, however. Other utilities lobbyists argue that it really doesn’t matter what form these new regulations take. They say that aggressively reducing carbon emissions, as the Administration has pledged to do one way or another, will inevitably impose costs that outweigh the benefits. Large business lobbying groups, such as the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, are making similar arguments. The Obama approach is sure to raise legal challenges, as well—specifically, over the limits of EPA authority and the extent to which new carbon reduction targets lead states or utilities to take action "beyond the fenceline" of the power plants themselves.