There are two logical reasons for a politician on Capitol Hill to ask Eric Shinseki's to step down as Secretary of Veterans Affairs at this precise moment—and neither has anything to do with accountability or score settling. The first is if you believe a management change at the VA will hasten an understanding of, and a resolution to, the problems plaguing veterans hospitals. The second is if you believe Shinseki's resignation will be politically advantageous to you and your political party.

The obvious corollary is that anyone resisting the urge to ask Shinseki to quit or be fired is doing so because they believe it would be a management error, or because they believe his continued presence atop the agency is opportune politics, or a combination of the two.

I want to look at each of these rationales, because both are motivating members of Congress, and it's creating really strange allegiances on Capitol Hill.

As of this writing, seven of the 10 Senate Democrats calling for Shinseki to resign are facing re-election this year. They are joined by Representative Steve Israel, who by sheer coincidence runs the House Democrats' re-election committee.