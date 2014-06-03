Once upon a time, in a kingdom far, far away, there lived an inept king and a scorned queen (versions vary; in some she may be wicked, insane, abominable, all of the above). They needed an heir, but instead kept popping out princesses. At wit’s end, they sought the help of a wizard. Though he was “uncouth” and “sexually intimidating,” he granted their wish—at last there was a cause to launch 301 gun salutes (girls warranted only 101), and the kingdom rejoiced. But what nobody knew was that the little tsarevich was gravely ill with a royal disease of the blood: A bang on the knee could lead to death. An entourage of doctors was helpless—only the wizard could bring the boy back from the brink of death. But the wizard had come to be reviled throughout the kingdom. As anybody could see, the family was in a bit of a bind. For a long time nothing happened (except, you know, some wars, pogroms, assassinations)—until a bullet flew into the archduke of Austria. The World went to War, our kingdom being no exception. The wizard prophesied “calamity, much grief, no ray of light, an incalculable ocean of tears.” He gave up being a wizard and started drinking. The fairytale was taken hostage. Everyone was shot.

The story of the Romanovs, Russia’s last imperial family, clearly haunts Helen Rappaport. The British actress-turned-historian has already tackled the most wrenching part of the royal tale: A previous book, Ekaterinburg: The Last Days of the Romanovs, counts down the final, tense moments. In the author’s note to Rappaport’s new book, The Romanov Sisters, we’re told that she won’t be revisiting that gory territory. What a bummer. We’re supposed to read, instead, about breastfeeding and nanny dramas, knitting pastimes, cute turns of phrase, temper tantrums, tutors and suitors, without the payoff of harrowing demise. Fortunately, foreshadowing is permitted, and there’s plenty of opportunity for it. Gloom and doom characterized their lives from the very start. The end was written into the beginning. By the final pages, the lack of nitty-gritty is only a relief.

This book is Rappaport righting a wrong. History has turned the Romanov sisters into an indiscriminate fairy princess amalgam, slammed a halo over it, and shot it up into the firmament—not the worst of treatments, but a bit dismissive. Rappaport takes on the task of bringing the girls back to earth. She wants to return them their lives, which, though brief, went by slowly and painstakingly, day by uneventful day, page by agonizing page. She saves the sisters, but kills the interest. I complained about the tedium to my grandfather, who was born six years after the Romanovs’ murder, when the kingdom was already, as the wizard foretold, “drowned in much blood.” It’s so boring, I told him. The girls take baths, play hide-and-seek, drink tea, get measles, love each other—it’s unbearable! For a long time he was silent. Finally, he said, Yes, but those were their lives.

Rappaport’s main undertaking is to give the sisters back their individuality. The Romanovs themselves, however, undermine the effort. To their mother, Alexandra, they’re “the girlies.” Those girlies refer to themselves as OTMA (Olga, Tatiana, Maria, Anastasia). To the outside world they’re the Grand Duchesses—always the same “four light dresses, four gay summer hats.” From an early age, Alexandra dressed her daughters in “their own informal ‘uniform’ of matching colours, as two identifiable couples—the ‘Big Pair’ and the ‘Little Pair’ as she called them.” The coupling makes sense. The big pair is prime princess stock—they are tall, slender, graceful; the little pair is shorter, fatter, clumsier, and, as if in compensation, more lovable.