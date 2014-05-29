I have three objections to this. First, these titles are often pretty meaningless. It’s true that I got a Ph.D. in religion over 10 years ago, but I am hardly a scholar. I haven’t kept up with the latest scholarly writing and have never held a tenure-track academic post. Unlike physicians, I can’t actually do anything to help people. What’s more, there are plenty of people in the field of religion with only master’s degrees, or less—clergy, laypeople, enthusiastic amateurs—who know plenty more about my subject than I do. My doctorate just signals that I went through a program of exams and paper-writing, including a thesis-length paper at the end. But so what? Graduate school is not even that hard. I am a good cocktail-party bullshit artist, but I was that before grad school, and some of the best BS’ers I know have only a B.A.

Second, there are so many kinds of doctors now. Once upon a time, “doctor” was at least descriptive. It meant physician or Ph.D., more or less—medical doctor or scholar. But now there are plenty more people who have, in the public’s estimation, won doctor cred: chiropractors, naturopaths, osteopaths, school administrators with the Ed.D. degree, preachers with the D.Min. degree, therapists with the Psy.D. degree, and so forth. Now, I don’t want to disparage any of these people. The best therapist I ever had was a Psy.D., not a Ph.D. (and there are plenty of excellent therapists with master’s degrees in social work or counseling, and the only reason they could use a Ph.D. would be to bill insurance companies more). My point is that the more people who call themselves doctors, the less it means.

Finally, we are heading toward a world in which the main effect of the “Dr.” title is to exclude the millions of gifted people who don’t have doctorates. With hundreds of universities offering doctor degrees of all kind, and thousands of people picking up such degrees online, in dozens of fields, and the Maya Angelous of the world flashing their honorary-doctor badges, we have reached a point of such title inflation that all the excellent scholars and professionals who choose to call themselves “Mr.” and “Ms.” may seem like quaint exceptions. It’s too bad: “Mr.” and “Ms.” are our universal, democratic titles. We should stick with those.

I am aware that many people who have earned doctorates are loath not to use them. Particularly when one comes from a historically marginalized group—and this includes women—earning the highest degree in one’s field is something worth announcing, not only from pride but also to inspire others. Nevertheless, I believe the academy, in particular, is a place that works best when it’s collaborative, not hierarchical. Respect does not come from titles. I want a world in which Tony Kushner and Gloria Steinem, who despite their honorary degrees never call themselves “Dr.,” receive as much, or as little, deference as Ms. Angelou gets, without regard to any academic degree, honorary or otherwise.

Above all, the goal should be a community of learning in which we are as willing to listen to the first-year graduate student, or the returning adult student, as to the crusty white man with the doctorate. That’s the man I will someday be. And when I am, you can call me Mr. Oppenheimer. Or just Mark.