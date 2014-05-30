That's not the whole story, because you can’t compare insurance policies by looking at premiums alone. You also have to look at what the plans cover—and what out-of-pocket expenses remain. In these respects, Scherff's new plan isn't necessarily better.

Her old employer plan, administered by Cigna, had a broad network of doctors. Kaiser famously restricts beneficiaries to providers who are full-time employees. That may not be a bad thing—in many parts of the country, Kaiser is considered a model of high quality medical care, because the tightly integrated system fosters more coordination and maintenance of chronic disease. Scherff, in fact, says she was happy to join Kaiser. But many people bristle at such restrictions. Opting for a plan that had more choice, undoubtedly, would have cost more.

Another, potentially more important difference between the two plans is the cost-sharing. So far, Scherff feels like she is saving money even when she uses medical care, because she pays less for her prescriptions. But, overall, the limit on out-of-pocket spending in her new plan is higher than it was in her old plan. If she ends up using a lot of medical care—something that's very possible with lupus—she could end up spending more out of her own pocket. That could reduce or maybe even wipe out the savings she’s getting from the lower premiums, though it's hard to be sure.

But Scherff feels she would still be better off if that happened, because the new policy is still more comprehensive and secure than what she could have bought on her own previously. She’s particularly mindful of how the Affordable Care Act might help her in the future, if her condition deteriorates. “If my disease gets worse, it could be the difference between being disabled and being able to work,” she says. “It opens up lots of possibilities to be productive and contributing to society.”

If you look through recent media clips, you won't find many stories like these. One of the very few writers who has noticed is Andrew Sprung, who blogs at XPostFactoid. But the number of people better off with Obamacare, rather than COBRA, is probably significant.

According to the most reliable government surveys, enrollment in COBRA has vacilated between 2.5 and 3.5 million people over the last few years. On the whole, the premiums for Obamacare marketplace plans are probably lower than the premiums for employer plans. And while in many cases those lower prices will correspond to less comprehensive coverage or more restricted provider access—as it apparently does for Scherff—a large number of people buying coverage on the marketplaces will also get subsidies that discount the prices much more. Others will qualify for Medicaid, which is basically free.

By itself, these facts don’t clinch the case for the Affordable Care Act. An honest assessment of the law must include not just the “winners” but also the “losers”—the people paying more for coverage, for example, or those who lost plans they liked. You read a lot about those people in the fall and, while many of the stories were exaggerated, some were not. But one reason it’s been so hard to settle the debate over Obamacare is that many of the winners are more or less invisible. Nobody has noticed them, let alone listen to their tales, even though they have some pretty good stories to tell.