In the immediate aftermath of Elliot Rodger's killing spree Friday in the college town of Isla Vista, California, the internet convened exhaustive debates about misogyny's relationship to violence, Hollywood’s culpability for the carnage, and "the sick world of the Men’s Rights Activist movement." As evidenced by his 137-page manifesto and YouTube videos, Rodger was indeed misogynistic (and racist). But more importantly, this 22-year-old murderer was mentally ill and legally able to purchase firearms in California, one of the country’s more gun restrictive states.

These twin issues—mental health treatment and guns—are what we should be debating, not the merits of #YesAllWomen. And while gun-control is a non-starter in Congress, improving our mental health care system is one of the few things that Democrats and Republicans agree on. There's reason to hope that this week's events spur politicians to act.

Psychiatrist Richard A. Friedman said reform is a moot point in an op-ed Tuesday in The New York Times. He argued that "our current ability to predict who is likely to be violent is no better than chance," and pointed out that while "psychiatric illness is a risk factor for violent behavior," "drug and alcohol abuse are far more powerful risk factors for violence than other psychiatric illnesses." He added, "As a psychiatrist, I welcome calls from our politicians to improve our mental health care system. But even the best mental health care is unlikely to prevent these tragedies.”

Republican Congressman Tim Murphy believes otherwise. The only clinical psychiatrist in Congress, he argues that families of mentally ill people should be more empowered in getting their loved ones treatment—and he introduced a bill in December that would do just that. This week, in response to the Isla Vista shooting, Murphy urged Washington to act on the legislation, asking, “How many more people must lose their lives before we take action on addressing cases of serious mental illness?"