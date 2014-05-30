Coal is in decline, and contrary to what conservatives would have you believe, it has little to do with President Barack Obama's alleged War on Coal. Consumers have cut back on energy usage, and market forces have driven down the cost of competing sources like natural gas. For these reasons—not last September's EPA regulations—energy companies aren’t planning on opening any new coal plants. But rest assured, when Obama on Monday announces still more regulations for carbon emissions, conservatives will denounce them as the latest offensive in the War on Coal.

In fact, the cries have already begun. The Chamber of Commerce released a report Wednesday estimating that these latest regulations will cost consumers $51 billion and kill 224,000 jobs per year through 2030. As New York Magazine’s Jonathan Chait documented on Thursday, the Chamber used wild assumptions and a distorted time frame to get their results. Of course, progressives have their own set of numbers: Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental think-tank, released a report Thursday that the new regulations would cut consumer costs by $37.4 billion and create 274,000 new jobs by 2020.

Never mind that this is largely speculative, as Obama has yet to deliver his speech and the EPA won’t release the final regulations until June 2015. But this much is known: While Democrats and Republicans try to spin the impact of the regulations, the real fight—the one that matters to consumers—will play out not on the national stage in the coming weeks, but on the state level in the coming years.

Conservatives often argue that the EPA’s regulations on new coal-fired power plants have effectively prevented the creation of any new ones. Coal-fired plants, they protest, are unable to meet the standards without installing separate controls to capture and store parts of its CO2 production—controls that many in the industry say are not yet available. The EPA disagrees, but ultimately it doesn’t matter. Coal has already declined as an energy source without any interference from the EPA.