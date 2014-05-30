Look no farther than the images of hyper-sexualized breasts that bombard us at every turn. The sexual breast sells everything from beer to cars to cologne. It dominates advertising. We have “breastaurants.” Yet this persistent objectification of women in advertising and commerce is rarely decried as obscene; ogling breasts, after all, is considered normal male behavior. So why is the maternal breast—when it appears in public for some purpose other than the male gaze—still jolting and scandalous?

First, the obvious: We tend to react emotionally to anything not yet normalized in our culture. And despite the millions of dollars spent by the federal government to promote breastfeeding and the emergence of the public nurse-in as a legitimate form of political protest, nursing rates remain dismally low in the U.S. It took four years, public nurse-ins and an online petition by activists before Facebook stopped censoring photos of nursing moms. Instagram even censored breastfeeding yoga mom.

But legal fixes have had limited effect. Only 28 states exempt breastfeeding from public indecency laws. And in one survey, only 43 percent of respondents said they considered public breastfeeding a “right.” (No wonder advocates of public nursing often evoke a rhetoric of “rights.”) Courts have consistently rejected suits about “lactation discrimination” in the workplace. And even though the Affordable Care Act provides some long overdue help for nursing moms—namely, that employers offer time to nurse and a place other than a bathroom to do so—a soon-to-be published paper argues that it will do little to help low-income women. Instead, it is likely to create a “two-tiered system of breast feeding access, encouraging employers to grant generous accommodations to economically privileged women, while increasing the social pressure on low-income women to breast feed, without meaningfully improving their ability to do so” writes Nancy Ehrenreich, a professor of law at the University of Denver Sturm College of Law.

In other words, the law is one thing, but cultural attitudes matter, too. And those remain sexist and regressive. Breastfeeding is “embarrassing,” said one-quarter of mothers who bottle feed in a recent survey. Breastfeeding on television? Inappropriate, say 72 percent of respondents in another survey. Nursing in public? Unacceptable, say 71 percent of fathers, even though their partners were, in fact, breastfeeding their children. As one researcher put it, “The ideal mother breastfeeds, but not if we have to see it.” Public breastfeeding is viewed far less favorably than private breastfeeding, according to a recent study by Michele Acker, a professor of psychology at Otterbein University.

It’s a double-bind for mothers, who must juggle complex representations of the public and the private: A good mother “should” breastfeed, yet the public taboo around breastfeeding in public persists. Ehrenreich notes the “distinct possibility that cultural attitudes toward lactation and women’s roles—perhaps operating unconsciously—have influenced the courts’ reasoning in the past.” In other words, to get a legal fix we need an attitude fix first.

“Perhaps if there were many public images of breastfeeding women in the media,” writes Acker, “seeing a woman breastfeeding at a restaurant would elicit a more positive response.” So maybe the more promising path to normalizing breastfeeding and the “maternal breast” in our culture isn’t through the courts, but commerce?