Like choosing to be an anesthesiologist versus a surgeon. There was one guy I interviewed, a very successful anesthesiologist who went to an Ivy League medical school. He could have gone into any number of specialties within medicine, but he chose to do something where when he did his job perfectly, the patients aren’t really going to think of him that much. You’ll never forget who removed your gallbladder, but you probably won’t remember the anesthesiologist who kept you alive in that surgery.

AR: Were you able to get a sense of whether these people have the same ambivalence toward recognition in their personal lives? You could work as an anesthesiologist but still be posting on Facebook 20 times a day.

DZ: Most of these people are pretty self-effacing. Many of them, when they talk about growing up, say they didn’t even want attention as kids. One of the guys I interviewed, a graphic designer, said he won some award as a child and felt very uncomfortable having the spotlight on him. So a number of them have always shown this proclivity toward just getting the job done, doing the work that’s rewarding to them and not making a big deal of it—which to me seems like the opposite of the American way. The way a lot of our schools are designed, kids that are louder and more aggressive get attention, and that’s considered a positive thing, and being quiet in the corner is frowned upon.

AR: What about in other systems? Are “Invisibles” viewed differently in other cultures?

DZ: As Americans, we seem to think there’s something intrinsic about wanting attention for ourselves. We forget that what feels like human instinct may actually be very cultural, even provincial. You can look to other countries that have a much more collectivist attitude. This won’t surprise anyone, but America is considered the most individualistic country on earth. I’m not saying that collectivist cultures are superior, but I am saying we’re out of balance here.

AR: Was it hard to convince people who are ambivalent toward recognition to be profiled for a book?

DZ: It was a mixed bag. There were some people who were delighted to talk with me. There were, however, many others where it was a lot more work to get them to break down and finally talk to me. A number of them clearly were uneasy with having even me, just one person, spotlighting them.

AR: Is it hard to promote a book that’s essentially an argument against self-promotion?

DZ: There are times for all of us to promote ourselves and our work. I think, as a writer, this is a perfect example. I’m quite happy to have my name on the cover of my book or in a byline, and right now I’m out promoting this book. I want people to hear about it. But to sustain the type of work that you need to do to become successful, you have to find the reward in the work itself.

AR: What can the rest of us learn from “Invisibles"?

DZ: What I hope my book can be is permission to step off the wheel. I think a lot of us are being wrongly persuaded to spend too much time trying to build up our presence online when we should be spending more time on our work. As a writer, there’s a fair amount of pressure. You feel that you have to have a social media platform, to be constantly online promoting yourself. I think there’s some value in that, but the evidence seems to show that if you want to be a successful anything—say writer—do good work, and that will gain you followers. Gaining a lot of followers won’t get you good work. Doing good work is the best use of your time.

I hope Zweig is right, because he’s given me a reason to feel self-righteous about my pathetic presence on Twitter. Yet, just like Zweig wants you to buy his book, I still want you to follow me. So maybe I don’t have the makings of an “Invisible” after all.

This interview has been edited and condensed.

