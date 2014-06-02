But the proposal also lands near the end of GOP primary season, which is slightly inconvenient for any Republicans who veered into climate denialism in the past few months, or have been parked there for some time. The emerging line from Republicans, which borrows from an old Marco Rubio gaffe, is that they're unqualified to expound on the science of climate change. But this is actually a retreat from an earlier willingness to mock liberals who believe the overwhelming consensus of climate scientists. And it now represents the left-bound of what Republicans can possibly say about the issue, because the party derives so much political energy from voters who plainly deny the science and treat belief in it as an expression of statism or corruption.

Everyman John Boehner now says he must recuse himself for lack of expertise from the "debate" over whether human greenhouse gas production is contributing to climate change. But back in 2009 he laughed at the premise, invoking cow farts for added effect.

Mitch McConnell hails from Kentucky, where it's a safe bet that anti-coal regulations will face strong resistance. But when he was still mired in a primary campaign, he played footsie with outright climate change denial. "For everybody who thinks it's warming, I can find somebody who thinks it isn't," McConnell told the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Even if you conceded the point, which I don't concede, but if you conceded the point, it isn't going to be addressed by one country. So the idea is, we tie our own hands behind our back and others don't. I think it's beyond foolish and real people are being hurt by this."

That position is a tick to the right of "I'm not a scientist, man." And though I imagine he and other Republicans will continue to make developing countries a central element of their overall critique, I do wonder whether McConnell will have to fall back on Boehner's willfully-ignorant agnosticism now that he's speaking to the broader electorate and not just GOP primary voters—even in Kentucky. In states like New Hampshire and Michigan, where Republicans are long shots to pick up Senate seats, the pressure to buck the conservative position will be even greater. And as we round the corner from the 2014 elections to the GOP presidential primary, and from today's EPA proposal to implementation of a final rule, Republicans will face familiar pressure to slip right back into McConnell-esque pandering, only to find that reactionary anti-science is a losing proposition with the broader electorate.