The progressive coalition that stopped Larry Summers from heading the Federal Reserve last year may soon have a new battle to fight. The Obama Administration is considering Michael Barr, a former Treasury Department official now teaching at the University of Michigan, for one of two vacant Federal Reserve Board of Governor slots, according to multiple sources. This is unwelcome news to financial reformers, who see Barr as a leading architect of previous administration policies that were too lenient on the banking sector.

Federal Reserve board members vote on monetary policy measures, like the federal funds rate and whether to continue with or curtail quantitative easing. But they also will have a say on a host of lingering financial reform questions, with Chair Janet Yellen committed to involving top-level principals more in those decisions. One of the two vacant seats is earmarked for a community banker (assuming the administration’s nominees to two additional seats are confirmed), though the Administration’s preferred choice, Diana Preston, is actually a former lobbyist for the American Bankers Association. The other seat effectively replaces Sarah Bloom Raskin, who left to take the number-two spot at the Treasury Department.

Reformers viewed Raskin, the former chief banking regulator of Maryland, as having a keen understanding of the relationship between financial markets and ordinary people. They want her replacement to be just as tough on financial institutions, a protector of the public interest. They have floated some possible candidates, including the former chief economist to Joe Biden, Jared Bernstein, and chief counsel on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, Elise Bean. Senators Jeff Merkley and Elizabeth Warren sent a letter to the White House last week, urging that any nominees for the final two seats possess “a strong commitment to financial reform.” A similar letter, from outside groups in the Americans for Financial Reform coalition, is being readied. But the White House has not bitten at the reform community’s suggestions, and instead interviewed Barr for the job last week.

Barr served as the Treasury Department’s Assistant Secretary for Financial Institutions for two years, and prior to that conducted a wealth of research into the financial lives of low-income Americans and their inclusion in the financial system. He has a reputation as a strong voice for consumer protection, and advocated for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau during the Dodd-Frank debate. Barr also holds fellowships with the Brookings Institution and the Center for American Progress, influential think tanks in Washington.