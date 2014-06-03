That the campaign had not gone well was obvious from the very mixed reception she received during a tour of her former rural heartlands in the final days of her campaign. On Thursday, May 21, Tymoshenko visited the provincial towns of Konotop and Romny in Sumy Oblast, the Ukrainian-speaking region that borders Russia in the east of the country. In the 2010 presidential elections, Tymoshenko did pretty well in these parts, finishing a comfortable first with 37 percent of the vote. Yet now she was, in perfect weather, barely mustering a crowd of a few hundred. Several thousands had turned out to see Poroshenko in these towns a week earlier.

Even among those who showed up, not everyone was sympathetic to her. In Romny, a heckler questioned Tymoshenko’s every phrase. “I liked her at the start, good-looking lady and all that,” he explained. “But she fools no one when she pretends that she’s all fresh and new.” A few feet away, two people—a man and a woman—were holding up a banner that read “Yulia our president.” Were they activists, I enquired? Not exactly: they were “helping a friend out." Laughing as she spoke, the woman dismissed Tymoshenko’s chances in the region: “Yulia makes lovely promises, but people don’t forget what happened when she was in charge.” She stopped talking as soon as she saw another busy-looking woman with a clipboard move toward us. The woman introduced herself as Irina Mitrofanova, head of the local party branch. Mitrofanova predicted an overwhelming victory for Yulia. The polls were fake, she said, paid for by political interests with an axe to grind against Yulia.

Throughout the two days I spent following them, Tymoshenko and her team seemed consumed by anger and victimhood. Everyone was out to get them; nothing and no one could be trusted. On the bumpy road from Konotop to Romny, I spoke with the editor of Tymoshenko’s campaign website, who presented herself as Anastasia “B” (she wouldn’t disclose her surname). A hard-hitter with absolute devotion to her boss, Anastasia offered soundbites that felt as though they might have come from Tymoshenko herself. I asked her why Tymoshenko’s speeches were focused disproportionately on the character of her opponent. “Poroshenko is a coward,” said Anastasia. “Three times we dared him to a one-on-one debate, and three times he refused. The last thing this country needs now is a coward.” Evolving from founding member of Yanukovych’s Party of Regions to hero of Maidan, Poroshenko had consistently demonstrated he was prepared to champion any cause he needed to, she added.

In fact, during the rallies, Tymoshenko herself demonstrated remarkable political flexibility, presenting a series of highly unlikely positions. She asked the crowds to consider her an anti-oligarch, anti-corruption candidate; the only candidate totally independent from big money interests. The country’s all-powerful oligarchic class has consolidated around the more predictable, and perhaps more sympathetic, Poroshenko. But her assertion that she was the anti-corruption candidate looked tenuous in light of the riches she amassed during the 1990s. And if she now really was independent from big money, it was unlikely to be from choice.

Tymoshenko assured her crowds, too, that she would fight for them against political monopolization in Ukraine (the fight was no doubt also her own, given her unflattering poll ratings). At her final rally in the city of Chernihiv, the one place where she did attract a sizeable crowd, Tymoshenko declared she had been offered the position of prime minister in exchange for standing down for Poroshenko. Government sources have confirmed to me that such an offer was indeed made; the proposal actually went further, and included an offer to create unified party lists in early parliamentary elections. But there was no way Tymoshenko would have accepted such a compromise: “They thought I’d step aside to let an oligarch take over. Never!”