KIEV—Maidan is not what it used to be. The talk in Kiev is that the square has become a darker, “different Maidan,” much different than the revolutionary, democratic collective that toppled former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych three months ago. Now that Ukraine has elected a new government, Maidan occupants find themselves at odds with the new political leaders, who would like to evict them from the square so that life in Kiev can return to normal.

On Sunday, mayor-elect Vitali Klitschko announced on the Maidan stage that he had no intent to clear the square, despite having called for its occupants to go home just the week before. The crowd booed him anyway. Maidan's residents don’t trust the new government, and don’t yet recognize Klitschko as the mayor-elect. Ballots are still being counted, and there have been allegations of fraud in the mayoral polls. “Because the official election results have not been announced yet, he doesn't have the right to give directions,” Vitalik Vyrupayev, the leader of a group of Maidan fighters from Odessa, told me.

It’s undeniable that Maidan has changed over the past weeks—there are fewer people, fewer tents, and significantly less money to go around. Hundreds of self-defense forces have gone to fight in the east, and many of those who remain are readying to do the same. As the Wall Street Journal’s Paul Sonne reports, “Some Ukrainians now complain the square has become a stomping ground for panhandlers and drunks.” That perception was only bolstered by the image of self-defense forces burning tires to protest Klitschko’s suggestion that it might be time for them to pack up. Last week, a camera crew from Ukraine’s independent station Hromadske TV was assaulted by Maidan protesters angry at the government’s attempt to clear the square.

Gaide Rizaeva, a law clerk from Simferopol, has been living in the Maidan for months, helping to resettle the hundreds of Crimean refugees who have fled to Kiev. On Sunday, Rizaeva says, she was kidnapped from a nearby street and held captive until she agreed to take down the “Crimea” tent on the square in exchange for a large sum. “It was a political affair. Someone is interested in making sure that this mechanism doesn’t work—someone needs to make sure that the people who come from Crimea and from the east have to live in the streets,” she said. Rizaeva told her captors that she would take down the tent, but has no intention of doing so: “This tent will stand until Crimean becomes a part of Kiev.”