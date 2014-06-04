The young people I spoke with agreed strongly that the government should not have resorted to violence. They found it ludicrous that the Chinese can’t discuss the incident freely. But they were also far from convinced that the protesters were correct. “They’re just a bunch of guys who gathered on Tiananmen Square to protest,” said Wang. “For what? Nobody knows. … Even among the students, there was corruption, betrayals, different forces controlling and using the students.” Liu disagreed, arguing that you can’t blame the students for not being better organized: “You can never be prepared until you really do it.” As for the outcome, Liu added, “I think that was definitely beneficial. That was a push. Obviously they became sacrifices, but that’s important.” Wang shook his head. China had been on its way to opening up, he argued, but the protesters forced the government to clamp down: “If that had never happened, China would be much more free.”

James, a 31-year-old stylist from Zhejiang province, said that you have to look at the crackdown in the larger context of Chinese history, including the Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward, both of which were by any metric more destructive than the Tiananmen incident, as well as the 25 years of political stability that followed. “There’s no black and white,” he said.

Even for the young people who have learned about June 4, it’s still a distant concept—nothing like the open wound it is for their parents’ generation. “It’s like something from a legend,” said Jenny. “It seems so exaggerated.”

“I may understand it, but I can hardly feel it,” said Liu. “It’s like the Cultural Revolution to us.”

And like the Cultural Revolution, the ten-year horror show that ended in 1976, it may take a couple of generations before people can speak candidly. “If a historical event is recent, you can’t evaluate it objectively,” said Jenny. “You have to let time pass before you can judge it.” But what if it’s been forgotten by then? I asked. “I think it’s already been forgotten,” she said.

Forgetting isn’t just easy; it’s often necessary. As Louisa Lim writes in her new book The People’s Republic of Amnesia, “moving on—not dwelling on the past—has become a key survival tactic, perhaps the most important one.” The young people I spoke with seemed torn between wanting to care, and knowing that caring wouldn’t make a difference. “Say I really get to know what happened,” Jenny said. “So what? … Maybe I’ll get really angry, but I won’t be able to do anything about it. So I’d rather not know.” Susan seemed almost scared of what she herself would be capable of if she knew too much. “What am I going to do,” she said, “raise a revolution? Write an article? I can’t. I know myself, I know if I start writing I’ll be so aggressive, so critical, so negative. I don’t want to be noticed by the government.” She believes that even searching for forbidden key words could get her in trouble, she said: “They can track you down within minutes.”

They were pessimistic that the next generation would know any more about 1989 than they do. The post-’90s generation, the oldest of whom are now graduating from college, prefer American TV shows and Korean pop stars to social issues, said Amy. Susan argued that most young Chinese are too focused on getting by to worry about grand political issues. “They don’t care, as long as they have something to eat and a place to live,” she said. “We’re just walking dead.” Between the quest for material goods and the squelching of her own curiosity, Jenny said, “the government succeeded. We’ve been brainwashed.”