The rules will drive up costs for consumers.

Republicans relied upon a Chamber of Commerce report released last week that found that the regulations would cost consumers $17 billion a year. As Jonathan Chait noted, the estimate included wild assumptions that drastically overstate the costs, particularly because the actual rules are slightly more lenient than expected. Even so, the Chamber’s estimate wasn’t that dire: an extra $100 in energy costs per year for consumers and 224,000 fewer jobs. As Chait concluded, “what the Chamber is actually demonstrating, in its attempts to frighten us, is that we hardly have anything to fear.”

Unsurprisingly, that didn’t stop Republican politicians from using those estimates in their press releases, but they couldn’t even do that correctly. Senator Roy Blunt completely butchered the numbers in his release, as Roll Call’s Steven Dennis found. Blunt’s press release stated that the new regulations would cost Missouri consumers $11 billion a year. That’s two-thirds of the Chamber’s estimate of the costs to all U.S. consumers. That’s not right. Dennis found that Blunt tabulated the costs using regional estimates that included parts of 25 states. As Dennis says, this was a “spectacular math fail” and one that Blunt’s office had plenty of time to get right.

The rules won’t make an impact on global warming.

Republicans have also loved to demonize the costs of the law while arguing that it has zero benefits, because it will not make a dent in global warming. This is technically right, but ignores the global impact of U.S. leadership. The goal of these regulations is not to stop global warming, but to prove to the international community that the United States is ready to pay additional costs to combat climate change. Just this morning, an adviser to the Chinese government announced that China would cap its carbon emissions starting in 2016. You never know what to believe from the Chinese in the media, but the ultimate goal of these regulations is to spur major polluters like China to follow the U.S.’s lead. Republicans have chosen to ignore that possible benefit.

The rules are another Obama power grab.

Finally, Republicans have added the EPA regulations to their list of lawless actions taken by Obama. “This is not about the environment,” said Rep. Matt Salmon. “This is about a power grab.” This is 100 percent wrong. In 2007, the Supreme Court ruled that the EPA is required to regulate pollution that poses a risk to public health. As The New Republic’s Jonathan Cohn explained, then-EPA administrator Stephen Johnson told President Bush in 2008 that he was required by law to regulate greenhouse gases as they were a threat to public health. Current EPA administrator Gina McCarthy is following the word of the law. That doesn’t mean different parts of the regulations won’t be challenged in court, but unless Congress modifies or repeals the Clean Air Act, the EPA is required to regulate greenhouse gases.

It’s no secret that the Republican midterm strategy of demonizing Obamacare hasn’t worked out as planned. In turn, Republicans have scrambled to find new attacks against Obama and a new message for November, particularly one that would increase turnout. They have seemed to settle on the meme that Obama is a lawless president. That’s why Salmon calls the new regulations a power grab: It fits into their new message, even if it is obviously untrue.