The idea is to verify applicant information, in real-time. And mostly that's what happened during open enrollment, at least once all of the consumer websites were working. But because the process is so complicated—and because people’s life circumstances sometimes change—the information that people supplied didn’t always match up with federal records. That was particularly true for income, since the data hub checked applications against (two-year-old) tax returns and (one-year-old) payroll stubs. Somebody who recently lost a job or got a new one, or went through a major life change like a divorce, or whose income simply varies a lot from year to year, could easily supply income information that was totally accurate but simultaneously at odds with the government's latest data.

The Affordable Care Act anticipates situations like these and addresses them. Rather than hold up those applications, creating a huge backlog and potentially scaring away people seeking insurance, Section 1411 of the law allows applicants to complete the enrollment process even if the information they submit doesn’t match up properly. In such cases, people may “attest” to the accuracy of the information they provided. If the data mismatch is about citizenship or residency—or if it is about income and of greater value than 10 percent—these people receive official notices, requiring them to provide new information or show that the original, submitted information is correct.

HHS officials tell the New Republic that the applications of about 2 million people have some kind of inconsistency—with about half because of discrepancies on reported income and about half because of discrepancies on citizenship or residency status. (A tiny number have other kinds of problems.) But that's not the same thing as saying 2 million people are getting incorrect subsidies.

HHS staff and contractors have been reaching out to applicants individually, by phone and mail, to deal with the remaining inconsistencies. So far, Administration officials say, the vast majority of immigration discrepancies they are seeing turn out to be paperwork issues—an applicant submitted an expired document, for example, or one letter was incorrect in the spelling of somebody's name. For the most part, officials say, the money is going to the right people, and in the right amounts. They're preforming due diligence, they say, but it appears there are not widespread problems. "Just because we are fact-checking a piece of information on a consumer's application, it doesn't mean there's a problem with that consumer's enrollment," says one senior official.

The officials say they expect that pattern to hold as they work through the rest of the application discrepancies, including those with income and residency data mismatches. That's based in part on what they’ve learned from officials who have dealt with eligibility issues in other government programs. Among other things, they note, it's a felony to lie on the Affordable Care Act application and most people are unlikely to risk the consequences. (Immigrants, in particular, would fear deportation; convincing even legal and eligible immigrants to apply for insurance is often a struggle for that very reason.)