Sahid gets really exercised at the challenges to her faith, and winds up calling Dr. Salem “ignorant.” Sahid boasts, not realizing the irony, “I am proud to be an ignoramus.” Finally, the exasperated Sahid boots her interviewee out of the studio, saying that she had wasted her time with a “crazy woman.” But it is Dr. Salem who is rational and Sahid who believes in fairy tales.

Kudos to the immensely courageous Salem! It’s easy for us to criticize Islam from the safety of our computers in the West, but it’s people like Salem who take the very real risks that we don’t bear. Egypt, though often seen as one of the less extreme Muslim nations, has a populace whose beliefs are simply frightening. A Pew Research Center poll of Muslim nations taken last year revealed that 74% of Egyptian Muslims think not only that sharia should be the official law of the land, but should apply to both Muslims and non-Muslims. And while interpretations of sharia vary from country to country, 70% of Egyptian Muslims think that corporal punishment should be meted out for theft and similar crimes, and 81% agree with Sahid that adultery should be punished by stoning. Finally, a full 86% of Egyptian Muslims say that those who leave Islam should be given the death penalty. Salem, in other words, has a target on her back. I wish her well but fear for her safety.

It is brave people like Dr. Salem—risking their lives by speaking out against the dehumanizing strictures of Islam—who are the only chance for the “religion of peace” to become truly peaceful. That is why it was so ludicrous for Brandeis to withdraw its offer of an honorary degree to the courageous Ayaan Hirsi Ali, who travels with an armed bodyguard because of her outspoken apostasy. Yet Hirsi Ali, scorned by many liberals, continues to decry the oppressive sexism of Islam.

To complicate matters, Sahid herself recently crossed swords with an Islamic cleric on another television interview, refusing to wear the veil to conform to the cleric’s beliefs (the clip is here). In that case, it was Sahid who walked off her own show. It is so curious, and a mystery to me, that a woman who refuses to wear the veil nevertheless advocates stoning adulterers and chopping off the hands of thieves. Can she be considered a moderate Muslim? I don’t think so. At least in the debate between Sahid and Salem, the “moderate” is really an extremist, while the true Muslim moderate is an atheist.