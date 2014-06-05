The intensity of bonds between young women have gone especially underexamined in recent years. For generations, it was accepted that adolescent girls might form highly emotional, deeply felt relationships with each other, kind of proto-marriages. For periods of American history, adolescent and teen schoolgirls regularly shared beds, openly expressed their adoration and devotion to each other and were sometimes said to be “smashed”—entwined in committed partnerships. But in the early-20th century, as heterosexual marriage came to be seen as a relationship based on emotion and mutual desire, female partnerships began to be seen as competitive and suspect. Young women were encouraged to train their attentions on young men; a dating culture emerged, and we have not spent nearly enough time since acknowledging the powerful influence that adolescent girls continue to have on each other.

Not that that influence is usually murderous! But popular narrative—and the historical record—does contain some connections between female alliance and violent action. Sometimes, female friendships have been depicted as the basis of strength from which women can exact revenge on men who have abused or taken advantage of them, as in movies likeThelma & Louise and 9 to 5.

The 1994 movie Heavenly Creatures is an example of a different kind of arc: in which female friendship is so intense that it results in the murder of another woman. The film was based on the true story of New Zealand 16-year-olds Pauline Parker and Juliet Hulme, best friends from Christchurch who bludgeoned Parker’s mother to death in Victoria Park in 1954. Parker and Hulme had bonded over illnesses they’d suffered as children, but through their friendship began to build an active fantasy life, with characters and stories they’d create and act out together. When their parents—worried that their bond was homosexual—tried to separate them, the girls conspired to kill Parker’s mother. They were tried as juveniles and spent five years in prison; Hulme went on to become a mystery novelist published under the name Anne Perry.

2012 brought a recent case of intra-gender violence, the murder of 16-year-old West Virginia student Skylar Neese by her two best friends, Rachel Shoaf and Shelia Eddy. The trio had apparently had a falling out, with Neese tweeting, in the days before her death, “you doing shit like that is why I will NEVER completely trust you.” After the eventual confessions of Eddy and Shoaf, it was revealed that the two assailants offered only one explanation for their crime—that they had stopped liking their friend—and that the murder had involved a degree of synchronicity: they had agreed to count to three before stabbing Neese. As Eddy would later tweet, horribly, “we really did go on three,” a sentiment that seems to marvel at the mirroring connection she had with her co-murderer.

And, of course, there was the witchcraft panic of Salem, Massachusetts, in early 1692 and 1693, in which a series of accusations—made first by a collection of pubescent and teenaged girls who were experiencing muscular spasms, tics and fits—led to the prosecution of 144 people and the execution of 20 convicted of witchcraft.

There are many conflicting theories about psychological, political and social explanations for the Salem witchhunts. Some historians blame the rise of mercantile capitalism and economic tensions between Salem Village and Salem Town; some cite the boredom of and inattention to young women in the town. What is certainly true is that the panic began when a group of socially-affiliated girls began exhibiting physical symptoms and describing spectral visions.

The historian Mary Beth Norton, who argued in her book In the Devil’s Snare that the witchcraft crisis stemmed from anxieties over the French and Indian war, border disputes over Maine, and a series of violent attacks on Puritans by natives, said by phone that while court records don’t leave us with detailed evidence of how close the young accusers’ relationships were to each other, she could think of at least one tight alliance: between 12-year-old Ann Putnam Jr. and Mercy Lewis, an 18-year-old Maine native whose entire family had been killed in an Indian raid and had been placed as a servant in the Putnam household. Despite their age difference, Norton said, the girls were very close, and, she guessed, likely shared a bed or at least a sleeping loft, as per the domestic arrangements of the time.” She also noted that it was likely that the interpretation of the girls’ fits and visions was guided by Puritan beliefs that Native Americans were devil worshippers, and that, in the midst of bloody conflict between native and Puritan populations, translating the physical tics and social confusions of young women into a widespread campaign against fellow Puritans permitted some fantasy of control, since “if you can’t defeat the Indians in the woods, you can defeat witches in the courtroom.”

Norton drew a connection between Salem and the more recent, non-violent case of cheerleaders in Le Roy, New York, a suburb of Rochester, who exhibited physical symptoms that strongly echoed those displayed by Salem girls. In 2011, a group of these Le Roy students, many of them cheerleaders, began to suffer from tics and stutters, humming and involuntary muscle spasms.

And while our cultural lens wasn’t trained on demonic possession anymore, nearly every other contemporary interpretation was brought to bear: therapists, activists, and journalists attributed the outbreak to everything from environmental toxins to the post-manufacturing economy, social, familial, and academic stresses to absent fathers and mass hysteria.

As the reporter Susan Dominus reported in her excellent piece on Le Roy, the case appeared to come down to “two equally poorly understood phenomena: conversion disorder and mass psychogenic illness.” As Dominus reported, “Half of mass psychogenic illnesses occur in schools, and they are far more common in young women than in any other category.” In her piece, Dominus also explored the ways in which many of the sufferers in Le Roy seemed to entail social mirroring, the unconscious sharing of symptoms and affliction. Psychogenic illness, she wrote, “seems deeply connected to empathy and to a longing for what social psychologists call affiliation: belonging.”

Of course, that’s not to say that any of this may have anything to do with what happened in Waukesha, Wisconsin. But what is true is that adolescent intensity, obsession, fantasy, derangement, illness and, yes, sometimes violence, are not the exclusive domain of boys. To consider the kinds of complicated relationships girls have with each other, we need to move beyond the (hetero)sexual framework we’ve come to accept as the defining norm of adolescence. We must acknowledge that there is a universe of female communication, commitment, and confusion that looms large for many, and that can, in rare instances, have dire consequences.