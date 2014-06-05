"Elevator" essentially tells two interwoven stories. In one strand, Louie comes to the rescue of Ivanka (Ellen Burstyn), an elderly Hungarian woman who is trapped in his building's elevator, and meets her niece, Amia (Ezster Balint). He falls for Amia, despite the fact that neither speaks the other's language. In the other strand, he's faced with the responsibilities of fatherhood, especially caring for his younger daughter, Jane (Ursula Parker). In "Elevator's" first segment, Jane steps off a subway train just as the doors close, forcing her father and her older sister into a panic. When she's confronted with her actions, she explains she thought the whole thing was simply a dream.

That dream-like sentiment is echoed by "Elevator's" last scene, in which Louie and Amia, who've fumbled their way into a romantic relationship in spite of the language barrier, finally communicate through the intermediary of a bilingual waiter. Although her dedication to her son means she must return to Hungary, just as Louie's attachment to his daughters keeps him close to home, she thanks him for the "beautiful and unexpected adventure" of a relationship they both entered knowing that it would end, if not quite embracing the fact.

"Elevator" deliberately leaves Amia’s dialogue it un-subtitled. It's a measure of both C.K.'s direction and Balint's performance that few of the lines—when you look at Slate's translation—are a surprise. We get Amia's drift even if we don't understand her words. At the end of "Elevator”'s fifth part, after a conversation composed entirely of variations on the word "Bye," they finally consummate their relationship Their nonverbal communication stands in pointed contrast to Louie's relationship with his ex-wife (Susan Kelechi Watson), which is strained by Jane's disciplinary problems at school. In "Elevator (Part 4)," he steps away from a couples-counseling session to stick his head out the window and scream, returning to the therapy-in-progress without missing a beat.

Perhaps, as Louie's daughter forecast in its first segment, "Elevator" is a dream, although not the kind where Louie wakes up to discover Patrick Duffy is still alive. It's a dream in the way a honeymoon or a sabbatical is a dream, one whose foreordained finality gives you permission to depart from your ordinary life, with the bittersweet comfort of knowing you'll eventually come back to earth. Louie couldn't be married to Amia or raise a child with her without speaking her language, but for the space of a few weeks, they can be something to each other. It could never last, but it doesn't have to. She's his Magyar Pixie Dream Girl, a half-blank screen on which he can project his fantasies of a sweetly romantic, and largely chaste, idyll, one without the complications that inevitably cloud Louie's other relationships.

She's his Magyar Pixie Dream Girl, a half-blank screen on which he can project his fantasies of a sweetly romantic, and largely chaste, idyll.

Louie's life, a tangle of career anxieties, romantic failings, and the mixture of intense love and blind rage that is parenting, is pointedly contrasted in "Elevator" to the idealized existence of his fellow comedian Todd Barry, a single 49-year-old who knows all the angles: which waitress will give him a free donut at breakfast; how to dupe a club owner into picking him up at the bus station so he can save on travel expenses. It's that tangle that pulls Louie away from a critical conversation with Amia to rescue his family from hurricane Jasmine Forsythe's wrath in "Elevator"'s climactic segment. The dream can't last; "Elevator”'s lyrical conclusion was followed immediately by "Pamela (Part 1)," in which he attempted to rape an unrequited love who came back into his life. (We'll have to wait two weeks to see how that plays out, since C.K. has dropped another two-part story in the middle of "Pamela”'s three episodes.) Taken on its own, "Elevator" is one of the most beguiling things C.K. has ever done, but it's planted in the middle of a season in which he's disfigured one woman and tried to rape another. Even him being a nice guy can't last.