Imagine for a moment that the circumstances of Bowe Bergdahl's disappearance were uncontested. That he'd been captured in the midst of battlefield heroics five years ago, and that the Obama administration had undertaken the exact same response, culminating in a deal to secure his release in exchange for five Taliban detainees, and a Rose Garden announcement with Bergdahl's parents.

Any ensuing political debates would have been relatively narrow and complex. Did the swap make sense, or could it have been better-negotiated? Did President Obama have the authority to act without notifying Congress? Did his desire to shutter Guantanamo unduly influence his negotiating strategy and his final decision.

Now add the controversy surrounding Bergdahl's disappearance into the mix, and ask yourself how it changes those debates. To my mind, it doesn't change them at all, but instead raises a separate, legitimate question about the propriety of the White House's communications strategy. Why'd they do the Rose Garden thing? Did Susan Rice say he served with honor and distinction because that's the kind of pabulum public officials are used to peddling about U.S. soldiers, or because she'd been instructed to?

But that, too, would have been a pretty narrow debate.