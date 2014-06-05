A publisher at last week's Book Expo America joked that “we're all Hachette now.” With the publishing house locked in a very public battle with Amazon, there’s a notion that it represents all publishers who sell their books on the online marketplace. But “we’re all Hachette” is a bit more complicated for small presses.

Amazon’s official blog post explaining the interruption to their sales of Hachette titles closed with a link to one publisher/blogger’s praise of the company. According to the blogger, Amazon leveled the playing field for independent publishers. Amazon cited the argument as offering a “wider perspective” on the debate. Is there any basis to the claim underlying this "wider perspective?"

The first complication of an assumed alliance between Hachette and the rest of the publishing universe is that the smaller publishing houses often define themselves as places that publish the kind of thing that the larger houses would not. As Chris Fischbach, publisher at Coffee House Press, a nonprofit publishing house in Minneapolis, wrote in an e-mail, “We identify with [Hachette] in that we are also a publisher who participates in a market where Amazon is by far the largest player, and has the most power.” But, he continued, “Hachette itself controls a significant portion of the publishing landscape.”

The second complication is that the small publishing houses don’t have anything like the negotiating power that Hachette has. “A little bitty publisher like us wouldn't be able to negotiate terms with Amazon at all,” said Nanci McCloskey, Director of Sales and Marketing at Tin House Books. (Tin House, which is based in Portland, Oregon, uses Publishers Group West, a sales and distribution company that serves upwards of 100 independent publishers, to market its books and negotiate its terms with retailers.)