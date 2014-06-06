At 12:15 a.m. on June 6, 1944, the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy, marking the beginning of the D-Day invasion and the quest to liberate mainland Europe from Nazi occupation. Code-named Operation Neptune, it was the largest amphibious invasion in history. Braving strong winds and choppy waters, more than 156,000 American, Canadian, and British troops landed on five beaches of the heavily guarded northern coast of France. Many have said the D-Day landings marked the beginning of the end of World War II.

70 years after the D-Day landings, Scottish photographer Peter MacDiarmid revisited some of the key locations from that day. He juxtaposed iconic images from the past with scenes from Normandy today.