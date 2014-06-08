This also makes Piketty seem contemporary, and Marx hopelessly old-fashioned. Labor in Piketty exists mainly as numbers about income. To the extent flashes of detail or anger surface in his book, they concern the very rich. He observes that the fortune of Liliane Bettencourt, heiress of L’Oréal, the cosmetic giant, increased from $4 billion to $50 billion between 1990 and 2010. “In other words, Liliane Bettencourt, who never worked a day in her life, saw her fortune grow exactly as rapidly as that of Bill Gates.” Piketty’s attention to the moneyed speaks to our current sensibilities, while Marx’s description of journeyman bakers, bleachers and dye workers evokes a past world. Manufacturing and assembling labor is vanishing in the advanced capitalist nations, although it is alive and well in the developing world from Bangladesh to the Dominican Republic. Yet what is old is not necessarily obsolete, and Marx’s focus on labor pinpoints something that hardly surfaces in Piketty.

Piketty effectively documents the “explosion” of inequality, especially in the United States, and rebuts mainstream economists who seek to explain vast pay gaps by rational market forces. He skewers American academic economists “many of whom believe that the economy of the United States is working fairly well and, in particular, that it rewards talent and merit accurately and precisely.” This is not surprising, he notes, inasmuch as these economists belong to the top 10 percent of the wealth hierarchy. Their salaries are driven up by the private financial world in which they compete or occasionally work. The result? They “have the unfortunate tendency to defend their private interests while implausibly claiming to champion the general interest.” Piketty, who taught at MIT, notes in his introduction that the apologist and faux-scientific cast of American economists disillusioned him. A “great advantage” of being an academic economist in France, Piketty comments, is the minimal respect and pay one receives. This keeps one anchored in the real world.

But Piketty is less successful in offering a counter explanation of vast salary inequality beyond the fairly conventional notion that technology, education and social mores lead to a wage hierarchy. The remuneration of what he calls the “supermanagers” cannot be explained by the “rational productivity justification.” The “extremely generous awards meted out to top managers” are a “powerful force” intensifying economic inequality, especially in the United States. These gargantuan payments reflect current social norms, themselves part and parcel of a conservative politics that has reduced top tax rates. Corporate executives pay themselves enormous salaries because they can, and society finds it acceptable—at least in the United States and Britain.

Marx’s analysis proceeds differently. He is less interested in showing vast economic inequalities and more in finding its roots in capitalist accumulation. To be sure, Piketty anchors inequality in what he calls “the central contradiction of capitalism,” the disjuncture between the rate of return on capital and the rate of economic growth. Inasmuch as the former inevitably eclipses the latter, favoring existing wealth over existing labor, it leads to a “terrifying” unequal wealth distribution. Marx might not disagree, but again his focus is on work, which is where inequality originates and plays out. Marx argues that the accumulation of capital leads to partial, casual and permanent unemployment. It would be difficult to declare that these are not pressing realities in the world today, but they do not surface in Piketty.

Of course, Marx begins with a different proposition: labor as the source of wealth. Again, today this might seem quaint, but also signals something about capitalism that hardly is resolved. Capitalism both requires and dispenses with labor. In other words, capitalism both hires and, increasingly, unhires. It needs workers as it expands, but sheds workers as it cuts costs and automates, reducing its work force. Marx discusses at length how an advancing capitalism produces “a relatively redundant working population.” This takes two basic forms, releasing workers already hired and ceasing to add new workers. As a consequence capitalism produces “disposable” people or a reserve army of unemployed. As wealth and capital advance, so do the underemployed and unemployed, the truly unequal.

Ten thousand Marxists and fifty thousand economists have sought to revise or rebut this analysis, but looking at the world at large the notion of increasing surplus workers seems to have grasped a truth. From Egypt to El Salvador, or from Europe to the United, States most countries suffer from serious or urgent levels of under- or unemployment. To put this differently, capitalist productivity eclipses capitalist consumption. No matter how vast their desires, the 25 hedge fund managers cannot consume their $21 billion compensation, although they may try. Capitalism is plagued by what Marx called the “monsters” of “over-production, over-population and over-consumption.” China itself can probably manufacture enough goods not only for Europe and North America, but also Africa. But then what happens to the world’s work force? Indeed China’s exports of textiles and furniture to sub-Sahara Africa have diminished jobs for Africans. (See Kaplinsky, “What Does the Rise of China do for Industrialization in Sub-Saharan Africa?”) From the point of view of capitalism, we have a growing army of permanently under- and unemployed, living exemplars of inequality who are banging on the doors desperate for work. “Should the Whole World be Composed of Gated Communities?” asks Branko Milanovic in his book on world inequality, The Haves and the Have-Nots.

Inasmuch as Marx and Piketty look in different directions, so do their solutions. Consistent with his alarm over inequality and distribution, Piketty proposes a progressive global tax on capital, which will “stop the indefinite increase of inequality in wealth.” He admits the idea is “utopian,” but maintains is useful and necessary. “Many people will reject the global tax on capital as a dangerous illusion, just as the income tax was rejected in its time, a little more than a century ago.” Marx’s Capital offers no real solutions. The penultimate chapter alludes to “new forces and new passions” that spring up to transform capitalism, leading to an era of “cooperation and the possession in common of the land and the means of production.” The agency is the working class. In 2014, this too is utopian—or worse, depending on how one interprets the Soviet experience.

One need not choose between Piketty and Marx. Or, perhaps, to use the language that Piketty regularly employs, one should clarify their differences. Piketty’s utopianism possesses a practical edge inasmuch as it is couched in the familiar language of taxes and regulation; it requires global cooperation, in effect a world government, for a global tax that will control “an endless inegalitarian spiral.” It offers something tangible, a Swedish-style capitalism that has softened the economic extremes. It does not address a redundant labor force, alienating work, or a society driven by money and profit. Piketty accepts these, and wants us to as well. In return, he gives us something we know, capitalism with all of its pluses, but fewer of its minuses.

Marx gives more—and less. His indictment is deeper and wider, but it does not come with a “How to” conclusion. He might be called an anti-utopian utopian. In one of the afterwords to Capital he scorns those who want to write “recipes for the cook-shops of the future.” A vision or idea does emerge from his economic writings, however, but it has little to do with egalitarianism. Marx always rejected a primitivist equality of shared poverty, which would decree “universal mediocrity.” But even a more expansive idea of equality had little attraction for Marx. He embraced the wealth of capitalism, but not its antagonistic essence in which all of work—all of society—existed only as a tool of profit. More egalitarianism would only democratize the evil. He recognized the power of “the golden chain,” but also the possibility of breaking the link. What would come after the chain falls away? That was not clear. Perhaps the best he offered is in his early writing in which he also wrote of a chain--and of religion as a fanciful flower. “Criticism has plucked the imaginary flowers from the chain not so that man will wear the chain without fantasy or consolation, but so that he will throw off the chain and cull the living flower.”