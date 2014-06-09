Laverne Cox had a banner month in May 2014. The activist and actress, who plays Sophia Burset on the Netflix series Orange Is the New Black, spoke at Hampshire College’s commencement and appeared on the cover of Time magazine next to the headline, “The Transgender Tipping Point: America’s next civil rights frontier.” As Time’s Katy Steinmetz argues convincingly, due to the work of Cox and many others, transgender Americans—people who do not identify with their biological gender—are more visible and less stigmatized than they have been in previous decades. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services just announced that it would no longer exclude gender-affirming surgery from Medicare coverage and a 2011 survey from the Public Religion Research Institute shows that an overwhelming majority of Americans (nearly 90 percent) believe transgender people deserve the same rights and legal protections as everyone else.

It seems like serendipitous timing, then, for the release of the new book Trans Bodies, Trans Selves. Edited by New York City psychiatrist Dr. Laura Erickson-Schroth, the book is a transgender resource guide that is deliberately modeled after the feminist classic Our Bodies, Ourselves. Just like the original was written by and for women, TBTS is written by and for trans people. And just like the original, it occupies a strange space between practical guide and political document.

When OBOS first came out in 1973, The New York Times Book Review did not hail it as a font of information and a breath of fresh air; they mocked the basic exercise guidelines and the overly cheerful images of women laughing in groups. One could quibble with TBTS for similar reasons; occasionally it reads a little simplistic and Pollyannaish (does it really need to define the word “homophobia”?). But it is a necessary foundational text in the way that OBOS was a necessary—if sometimes goofily basic—foundational text. A trans teen just figuring out their gender identity might need someone to tell them to nurture their outside interests, to say, as TBTS does, “we all have other parts of ourselves that are not directly related to our gender identity or experience.” Sometimes, we need to go back to basics to come to terms with complexity.

Erickson-Schroth got the germ of the idea for the book when she was in medical school at Dartmouth in the mid-aughts. During rotations in endocrinology and surgery, she noticed that there was a yawning disconnect between her trans patients and their medical providers. It was a feeling similar to the one women expressed in the early editions of OBOS—that feeling of, “I’m not being given what I need from my provider, and I want to share with other women and I want to talk to other women about our health,” says Erickson-Schroth, who read the book as a kid, growing up with a second-wave feminist mom.