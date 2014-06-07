By now, Mary was a devoted wife, as her mother had been, and an equally devoted mother to three sons and two daughters. That had not been so true of Clementine. Randolph used to blame the huge foul-up of his life not on his father, for all his sometimes monstrous egocentricity, but on his mother. Children shouldn’t always be trusted in such matters, but Mary admitted that Clementine, highly intelligent and highly strung, was emotionally reserved and had “no real understanding of the childish mind or outlook.”

In 1966 Christopher Soames lost his parliamentary seat but two years later Harold Wilson, the Labour prime minister, imaginatively sent him as ambassador to Paris, where he was a success, and so was Mary. Clementine spoke excellent French, a contrast indeed to her husband, and so did the Soameses. And Mary, also in common with her mother, actually liked Charles de Gaulle, which helped. It was on their return to England that Mary began to blossom, undertaking the life story of her mother, who died in 1977. She was diffident at first—I remember her asking my advice about the choice of a couple of words—but the book was a triumph on publication in 1979, lauded by professional historians and winning an important literary prize.

This coincided with an about-turn in the fortunes of Lord Soames, as Christopher now was. When told that a man was a good patriot, the Emperor Franz Josef asked, “But is he a patriot for me?” Margaret Thatcher sometimes invoked “Winston” (as she called him to the family’s private distaste), but she was no Churchillian for the Churchills. In 1975, as newly elected as Conservative leader, Mrs. Thatcher met a past governor of California who was visiting Europe while he thought about a presidential run. At that meeting with Ronald Reagan, Winston Churchill was present—that is, “little Winston,” as his grandparents called him, born in 1940 to Randolph and his young bride who soon left him and, as Pamela Harriman, went on to an astounding career as the last great courtesan, Washington hostess, and American ambassador in Paris.

Her son’s career was less glorious. Little Winston was dropped from her front-bench team by Thatcher before she won the 1979 election, and never held office. Nor did Mary’s son Nicholas, who became an MP in 1983, and had no promotion until after Thatcher’s departure. As for Christopher Soames, Thatcher made him Leader of the House of the Lords and also Governor of Southern Rhodesia, where he supervised the negotiations that turned a white-minority-governed country into independent black-majority Zimbabwe.

Here was a supreme irony. In 1942 Churchill said that he had not become His Majesty’s first minister in order to preside over the liquidation of the British Empire, and as the postwar Labour government began the process of decolonization, he railed at this abject “scuttle,” a word with which the House of Commons became wearily familiar. Now it fell to his son-in-law to preside over the last stage of that liquidation, or the final scuttle. Mary befriended Robert and Sally Mugabe, or thought she had, and she felt the subsequent murderous violence of the new regime to be a personal betrayal.

On his return to England, Soames’s political career was soon over. He was dismissed by Thatcher in 1981 as part of her purge of the patrician old guard—and anyone who doubted that this was a form of class war had only to hear what the protagonists said. Soames complained that he wouldn’t have sacked his gamekeeper in the way Thatcher sacked him, while she later drily said that he had reacted as if a housemaid had fired him. After publishing the not very satisfactory first two volumes of the official life of Churchill—Mary’s life of their mother is a decidedly better book—Randolph had drunk himself to death in 1968. Sarah died in 1982 and Christopher died of cancer at only 66 in 1987.

And so for more than a quarter-century that left Mary in a special position as the grandest of grandes dames and the last of her generation, showered with honours and bathed in esteem. But it’s not so much those last years I think of as the war—the war as it will always be for our generation born after it, and of Mary serving her country dutifully as anyone, captured in two marvellous photographs. In one she is showing her father, the leader and savior of his country, her guns firing real live shells at real live German bombers, and in the other she lies recumbent and smiling in front of the girls of her battery.

“Sentimentality about ‘the greatest generation’ is a besetting temptation,” I wrote when reviewing A Daughter’s Tale in the New York Review of Books. “But damn it all, they were wonderful, and we who came after have not lived up to them.” I repeat: they were, and we haven’t.