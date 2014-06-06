One of my most traumatic experiences involved a high school classroom and a romance novel. I was fifteen and devouring pretty much any book I could get my hands on, especially adult romances—the more torrid, the better. I had one of these books in my backpack when a male friend pulled it out and started to read a particularly lurid passage aloud. The whole class laughed; I was suitably mortified. It was the first time I ever felt that I should be ashamed of what I loved, and the moment has stuck with me my entire life.

So reading Ruth Graham’s article in Slate, “Yes, Adults Should be Embarrassed to Read Young Adult Books,” struck a nerve. Not only do I read YA, I also write it. And this time I refuse to try and hide my book behind my back, waiting for the laughter to stop.

It is clear that Graham did a (very) little bit of homework, reading John Green’s The Fault in Our Stars and Rainbow Rowell’s Eleanor & Park, two extremely popular contemporary YA novels. I’ve read and enjoyed both of these novels, and to hear Graham reduce them to a proverbial eye-roll was more than a little disappointing. Are these love stories? Yes. Do they sometimes employ romantic language that, as Graham put it, “left me saying ‘Oh brother,’ out loud more than once?” Perhaps. But at their heart, these are complicated stories about family, class, death, and how we form connections with people when our everyday lives are filled with turmoil. They’re about love, too, but to claim that they are only cheesy love stories with “uniformly satisfying” endings is a lazy reading of two well-written, moving novels.

It’s easy to read two books in a genre and then make large sweeping generalizations about it. But YA is vastly more complex, diverse, and interesting than Graham gives it credit for. She claims that “even the myriad defenders of YA fiction admit that the enjoyment of reading this stuff has to do with escapism, instant gratification, and nostalgia.” What, I wonder, is escapist about Carrie Ryan’s The Forest of Hands and Teeth, a lush and beautiful zombie novel where a young girl watches almost everyone she loves get killed? Where is the instant gratification in Elizabeth Wein’s Code Name Verity, where two British teens crash a spy plane in 1943 Nazi-occupied France? And how are these stories about coming of age under extreme circumstances presenting “the teenage perspective in a fundamentally uncritical way”?