President Barack Obama’s decision to release five Guantánamo prisoners in exchange for American soldier Bowe Bergdahl drew immediate bipartisan criticism. Lawmakers, slighted by being left out of the process, accused him of breaking the law, negotiating with terrorists, and endangering U.S. lives both at home and abroad. Despite the uproar, the repatriation of the five men was legally inevitable in the coming months. The already fragile legal justification for holding prisoners that have not been found guilty of a crime will unravel in the upcoming months as U.S. troops withdraw from Afghanistan.

The third Geneva Convention allows states that are engaged in an armed conflict to take their enemies as prisoners and hold them without charge. The original intention of this provision was actually humanitarian—better to detain the enemy than kill them. But this law is now the crux of the legal justification to indefinitely detain the remaining 149 prisoners at Guantánamo Bay. However, international law also requires states to release and repatriate prisoners “without delay after the cessation of active hostilities,” unless they are convicted of criminal activity.

Obama recently announced his plan to pull out all but 9,800 American troops from Afghanistan by the end of 2014, effectively ending the thirteen-year war. According to international law, an active conflict is defined by the intensity of fighting and the organization of the fighters. The vague wording of the law, coupled with the fact that a small U.S. presence will remain in Afghanistan, offers a potential legal loophole in which the conflict could be defined as ongoing after 2014. But it's a weak argument, and there is serious political incentive to declare an end to the war. The straightforward interpretation of international law is that the end of the war means the end of Guantánamo, a promise that defined Obama's 2008 campaign. The actual interpretation is sure to be hazier.

Advocates of continued detention say that the end of the conflict in Afghanistan does not mark the end of the global war on terror, which includes nonconventional warfare in places like Yemen, Somalia, and Pakistan. The U.S. has never formally declared war in these places, and it is unlikely that there will be a declaration of the end of this war in the near future. As Steve Coll wrote in The New Yorker last year, “As long as there are bands of violent Islamic radicals anywhere in the world who find it attractive to call themselves Al Qaeda, a formal state of war may exist between Al Qaeda and America. The Hundred Years War could seem a brief skirmish in comparison.”