One of Frost’s great subjects is the tension within the stories we tell ourselves about ourselves—how, for instance, they can feel certain despite their arbitrary foundations, imaginary highways made of sand. Consider the poem that everyone knows, “The Road Not Taken”:

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood, And sorry I could not travel both And be one traveler, long I stood And looked down one as far as I could To where it bent in the undergrowth; Then took the other, as just as fair, And having perhaps the better claim, Because it was grassy and wanted wear; Though as for that the passing there Had worn them really about the same, And both that morning equally lay In leaves no step had trodden black. Oh, I kept the first for another day! Yet knowing how way leads on to way, I doubted if I should ever come back. I shall be telling this with a sigh Somewhere ages and ages hence: Two roads diverged in a wood, and I— I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.

The ironies of this poem are almost as well-known as Hallmark cards, and Kendall rehearses them well. The speaker spends less time describing the roads’ differences than telling us that they aren’t that different. The road he took was not even less traveled by, and his saying so, “with a sigh,” is his impression of his future self, who will have made a myth of the decision. The poem is a “cunning nugget of nihilism,” as Dan Chiasson has observed. Your sense of it “as an anthem for non-conformity” was perfectly wrong.

Since the poem “has probably caused more confusion ... than any other of Frost’s poems,” as Kendall writes, it has probably caused the most critics to tell readers that they are wrong. But this misses the point: the wrongness is part of the point, the temptation into believing, as in the speaker’s impression of himself, that you could form yourself by your decisions, that you, like everyone else to whom the speaker is “telling this with a sigh,” could take the road less traveled, as the master of your fate. In falling for his ruse, we show its force. We fall for it despite our better critical judgment, because we fool ourselves like his future self. The charge is not nihilism, which would mean that our decisions never matter, but the reflexive temptation to see ourselves as brave, unique, self-determining, at the expense of remembering how little our decisions might have mattered and how little we knew about them. Imagine how dry this would sound if you hadn’t been tempted.

I hope that no one mistakes my argument as a defense of purely naïve readings of Frost, or for ignoring his ironies. I mean only that we misunderstand him when, in studying him, we disregard our unstudied reactions. For instance, Kendall convincingly shows the ways in which Frost’s “An Old Man’s Winter Night” parodies “Frost at Midnight,” Coleridge’s great meditative poem about a quiet winter night. The earlier poem, from 1798, is a picture of clarity: clear syntax, clear thoughts, clear descriptions, clear faith that the natural world is a reflection of God, whom Coleridge’s infant son could come to know by wandering in nature “like a breeze.” “So shalt thou see and hear / The lovely shapes and sounds intelligible / Of that eternal language, which thy God / Utters, who from eternity doth teach / Himself in all, and all things in himself.” Where Coleridge’s poem is clear, Frost’s is muddleheaded; his old man (not an infant) wanders through his house and forgets things. Coleridge’s faith in animated nature becomes, in Frost’s hands, an old man’s delusion (“All out of doors looked darkly in at him / Through the thin frost”). Coleridge’s crystalline images, such as the “silent icicles, / Quietly shining to the quiet moon,” become a windbag the old man can’t quite inflate:

He consigned to the moon, such as she was, So late-arising, to the broken moon As better than the sun in any case For such a charge, his snow upon the roof, His icicles along the wall to keep; And slept.

Yet gestures of parody need not amount to a parody. The old man’s faith may be rootless, but it is real to him. It helps him sleep at night. His consignment of his snow to the moon, while certainly mocking Coleridge’s “high language of Romanticism,” is not “nonsensical.” His syntax meanders, like an old man, but his subject agrees with his verb. Tergiversation aside, the old man knows what he wants, and the poem asks for your respect as well as your mockery, as if to say that even a faith like Coleridge’s, and a genius like his, would come to sound like this in due time, and to question whether we could still share something of his faith, knowing that.

The poem may not be as evenhanded as “The Road Not Taken” or “Into My Own,” but, if it resonates, it is not because it “[demonstrates] the meaninglessness” of Romantic attachments to the landscape, as Kendall writes, but because we have it in us both to romanticize nature and to dismiss those attachments, just as we both dismiss the elderly and look past our prejudices. Like Frost, we are conflicted, we are both / and: passionate and critical, skeptical and ingenuous. His best work plays on these tensions in ourselves, in the way that his “Design” describes a predatory spider as if it were a human infant, to ask whether we should be as terrified of the latter as we are of the former if their cruelty stems from a greater design; or the way that “Birches” describes the boy’s swinging in such phallic terms—taking the stiffness out of his father’s trees and all that—to confront us with impurities we desperately want to ignore, as if we were children running away from our newfound sexuality and finding it everywhere.

Or the way that “Birches” strains toward language so lovely that you feel as though it will snap out from under you. This loveliness is like that of the sounds in “After Apple Picking,” which are pellucid despite the picker’s weariness, raising the question of whether he really was right to act on his desires even if they must feel wrong when fulfilled. (The Biblical reference is obvious; the references to Keats’s odes are less so.) The sounds in “Desert Places” are as lulling and hypnotic as the snowfall they describe, as Seamus Heaney pointed out brilliantly. Could they palliate us enough to admit their lack of any spiritual significance—“no expression, nothing to express”—or are our projections as inevitable as describing your inner state in terms of a landscape, a desert? The question is like that in “Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening,” a poem that starts out playfully, the speaker speaking for his horse, until we hear, “These woods are lovely, dark and deep” and are inclined to agree until we come to wonder whether his congenial feeling that the woods’ darkness has loveliness and depth, not just death, is as frivolous as the ideas that he had projected onto the horse.

The Art of Robert Frost is at its best not with the shorter lyric poems, which I have been discussing, but with the longer narrative poems, such as those that make up nearly all of Frost’s second book, North of Boston, the only collection that Kendall republishes in full. He faithfully describes the poems’ exceptional dramatic range, so exceptional because the emotions were so non-poetic—what Frost called “boasting tones and quizzical tones and shrugging tones ... and forty eleven other tones,” effected in “a language absolutely unliterary,” the casual speech of the countryfolk who inhabit the book. Kendall takes the view, which Frost himself encouraged, that the narrative poems were his greatest achievement, the triumph of natural speech over bookish speech, words overheard over words simply read, the poet come into his own.

Never mind the ever-present tensions between the literary and the unlearned, or that some of the narrative poems are rather boring, enough so that even the endlessly generous Heaney could write that their blank verse could “tire attention.” My reservation with Kendall’s approach is that his concentrating on the drama of the narrative poems, which takes place almost all between people, tends to obscure the lyric drama of someone’s struggles with himself. He approvingly quotes David Bromwich, who compares the lyric poems to “parables” but thinks that the narratives aim for “moral transparency” in their conflicts. This is to treat the lyrics as no better than partial sides of the narratives, when they really are narratives deeply compressed. The best of the narrative poems, in fact, are lyrics writ large.

Chief among them is “Home Burial,” a poem about a rural couple’s incompatible means of grieving the death of their young son. The husband is frustrated with his wife for her aloofness from him, and she is withdrawn and angry because of the cavalier pose he seemed to strike after he buried the child. “You could sit there with the stains on your shoes,” she says, “And talk about your everyday concerns.... / I can repeat the very words you were saying. / ‘Three foggy mornings and one rainy day / Will rot the best birch fence a man can build.’” He talks like a Frost poem, of course, whereas she can only be silent, a reticence that Kendall takes to be “unsympathetic to everything [Frost] holds dear.” “It is a testament to [Frost’s] genius,” Kendall writes, that he “portrays so sympathetically” a character with no faith in poetry. Yet Frost was such a character himself, or always contained such a character as part of himself.

He was a poet who put virtually none of his private life directly into his poems, so that his greatest moments of intimacy are the ones in which he is most hidden. His poems’ great pronouncements for poetry all run the risk of counting against it. (His “Oven Bird,” who alone among birds “knows in singing not to sing,” famously raises the question of “what to make of a diminished thing,” leading everyone and Kendall to answer, “a poem,” overlooking that the oven bird has permanence only because he asks “in all but words,” which are all a poet has.) Frost at his best was not a writer of parables and homilies. His faith was troubled. His writing strains toward the transcendent, but implicit in his every moment of transcendence is the lingering concern that it will all turn out to have been an illusion, that his language will have not been enough. He also leaves implicit in his every sign of failure the hope that his words can transcend it.