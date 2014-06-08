The New York Times's Michiko Kakutani has the difficult task of reviewing high-profile new books and doing so at lightning speed. The editors of the Times's daily book review, which appears Monday-Friday and is separate from the Sunday stand-alone section, always turns to her for the hot memoirs and political books that garner large amounts of media coverage. Kakutani's reviews of these works always manage to provide a good deal of information, although they don't generally have much to offer from a critical standpoint. In Sunday's Times, Kakutani has a review of Hillary Clinton's new memoir, Hard Choices. While the piece offers the reader absolutely no information about the book's virtues or its author, it does provide a good lesson in how not to write a review.

Here is Kakutani's second paragraph:

The book itself, however, turns out to be a subtle, finely calibrated work that provides a portrait of the former secretary of state and former first lady as a heavy-duty policy wonk....There is little news in the book. And unlike former Defense Secretary Robert M. Gates’s rawly candid memoir “Duty,” this volume is very much the work of someone who is keeping all her political options open.

You might notice that the second half of the paragraph nearly contradicts the first half. How many "subtle, finely calibrated" works about politics and government reflect the mindset of someone who doesn't want to say anything controversial? Regardless, if Kakutani is going to make claims for the book's merits, she must follow through on her generic praise, and offer some sense of what is valuable in the book, or at least some sense of what she enjoyed about it. Instead, Kakutani merely offers more generalizations:

Though she does not possess the genial explanatory gifts of her husband (showcased in his 2011 book about the economy, “Back to Work”), she provides the lay reader — and potential voter — with succinct and often shrewd appraisals of the complex web of political, economic and historical forces in play around the world, and the difficulties American leaders face in balancing strategic concerns with “core values.”

This is how Kakutani follows up the claim: