A couple of times I moderated panels during the United Nations General Assembly in which she talked passionately—and bewilderingly, for some of the audience—about civil society, women leaders and agricultural investments. Pinstriped foreign and prime ministers looked on, happy to be considered important enough to be invited. They listened with increasingly furrowed brows, as if absorbing an alien language, as Clinton brightly spoke about topics such as “the business case for focusing on gender in agricultural development.”

This is all well and good but it isn't much of a legacy. When he tries to turn to specifics, the best Kristof can come up with is that Clinton mentioned Muhammad Yunus in a speech. Kristof's piece peters out after a few more moist, unspecific paragraphs.

The reason I quote Kristof at length is because his case is essentially the same as that of her opponents, who claim that she served without much distinction. It's true that she put an admirable focus on women's rights, and played a role in isolating Iran. But the Afghanistan surge didn't seem to have a huge effect; Syria policy has been a failure, even if the alternatives were all bleak; Iraq has collapsed since our departure (again, good alternatives did not clearly present themself); she was probably too cautious about the Egyptian people's overthrow of Hosni Mubarak, although that didn't keep him in power; she backed the Libyan campaign, which currently must count as a mixed bag; and she did a lot of what Kristof describes, in terms of trying to streamline and broaden American diplomacy, and repair our relationships with the world. Even if she had some relative successes in these areas, America's global popularity has declined since she took the job. (Of course that isn't her fault, which just goes to show you that our secretary of state doesn't determine our global image.)

On none of these issues, moreover, was her view decisive, at least as far as we know. (Michael Crowley, in a report for Time, wrote that Clinton's push for a Libyan intervention "may have been decisive.") And on none of these issues was there a clearly "right" course that she failed to advocate for. As for the Russia reset, which she urged Obama to abandon six months before he actually did: Does anyone think the world would look any differently if he had followed her advice?

Still, even if you want to argue that Clinton had no huge successes, her tenure had no gigantic managerial failures either. Her competence has rarely been called into question by anyone except those on the extreme right still frothing at the mouth over Benghazi. (She could have handled the fallout more adeptly, it is true.) If it seems odd that her most high-profile job tells us so little about what sort of president she would be, remember that Obama's Senate career told us very little about his presidency.

There may be one exception, but it doesn't relate to ideology or managerial competence. My best guess is that her high degree of caution on most matters would also be a feature of any future White House tenure, for better or worse. But that is just speculation. Hillary Clinton was a cabinet secretary in an extremely insular, twenty-first-century administration. If her record doesn't tell us much, that isn't her fault.