One of Yemen's first female photographers, Boushra Almutawakel has explored the boundary of female identity ever since she was in art school. Here, in her "Mother, Daughter, Doll" series, taken from a new exhibit at the Howard Greenberg Gallery, The Middle East Revealed: A Female Perspective, Almutawakel portrays a simple progression—from Western clothing to full hijab—that has far-reaching implications for how we read and register the human form.