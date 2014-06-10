If you’ve been going to the movies lately, you may have noticed a certain sort of man is missing from the screen. One who used to affect a fedora, smoke cigarettes, carry a gun, and work out of an office it would be kind to call “shabby.” Almost invariably, he also got mixed up with a femme fatale and had run-ins with both cops and crooks. In the ’40s, he searched for a mythical black bird and ended up having his heart shattered. By the ’70s, the stakes were higher, and decidedly political. He discovered his entire state was owned by one old man. The detective used to be a mainstay of American cinema. As we approach the fortieth anniversary of Chinatown, that classic of the form, one wonders what’s become of the cinematic knight errant?

According to critic Molly Haskell, author of From Reverence To Rape, the Spades, Marlowes, and Gitteses of the past haven’t vanished, they’ve just moved to television. “There’s a cornucopia of detectives on the BBC, from the edgy Dr. Edward Fitzgerald on ‘Crackers,’ to sweet DCI John Barnaby on ‘Midsomer Murders,’ to the women on ‘Prime Suspect’ and ‘Miss Marple.’ Then there are our own offbeat variants: ‘True Detective,’ ‘Justified,’ and, of course, ‘Law & Order,’ ‘CSI,’ and their various spinoffs.” Haskell thinks the detective genre has moved to the small screen because of the character of the P.I.’s experience: It may involve less physical action—a mainstay of today’s movies—and a greater degree of internal contemplation. “The detective story is no longer about representatives of the law fighting external evil,” she says, “but struggling with ones’ internal demons. We live in a post-analytic age and know that anyone drawn to crime is probably fighting his own criminal impulses.”

Wesley Strick, screenwriter of the cult classic True Believer, which stars James Woods as a problem-solving “dick” with a law degree, has several ideas about the absence of the shamus from the screen. Hollywood, he says, only wants to put “superheroes or super-jerks” on screen. “The whole point of the detective is that he’s not super. He’s flawed, human-sized. If they’re going to have a Private Eye in a film now, he’d probably have to be a zombie Private Eye.” Then there’s China: “Detective movies, usually, are talky,” Strick says. “And often a studio won’t greenlight a film unless it can play in China, which means too much talk is out.”

“Jim Carrey made Cable Guy and made all that money,” says Carl Franklin, the director of one of the few semi-recent detective movies, Devil In A Blue Dress, “and every exec followed suit, elevating the salaries for everybody. The cost of movies became so incredible, that our genre movie, which was mid-range, price-wise, went way up in budget, too.” The elevated costs, Franklin says, forced filmmakers to “rely on a broader audience to make [their] money back.”That, Franklin says, coupled with the tyranny of the first weekend’s box office gross, doomed lots of smaller films—like detective movies—which simply don’t make enough money quickly enough for the studios.