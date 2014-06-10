There’s no shortage of unsavory characters on "Orange Is the New Black"'s second season, but Yoda—the cockroach trained by the inmates to act as a courier—might be one of the least pleasant to watch on screen. OITNB has never been known for its realism, but just how much of a stretch is it to imagine that prisoners could teach a roach to shuttle cigarettes and other trinkets back and forth between cells?

Experienced entomologists can manipulate cockroaches’ behavior to some degree by adjusting factors like the temperature, odor, and amount of light in their environment. Tom Turpin, a professor of entomology at Purdue University, told me how he and his team train Madagascar cockroaches—one of the largest species of cockroach in the world—to pull tractors ten times their own weight, as part of a spectacle for an annual insect festival held at Purdue. “We keep them in the dark,” explained Turpin. “Once they’re in the light, they run to try to find a place to hide, to get out of the light. They’re running to get out of that particular stimulus—like if you gave them an electric shock.”

The type of roach most common in unsanitary industrial settings like prisons, according to Turpin, is the American cockroach. (The smaller German cockroach is the kind you’re more likely to find at home.) Turpin believes an American cockroach—which is typically about an inch long—would be able to support the weight of something like a cigarette, but he’s skeptical that it could be trained to carry its load to a specific location; it’s much easier to get a roach to run away from a negative stimulus than go toward a positive one.

Some scientists are more optimistic about the prisoners’ chances. “I think that roaches certainly have the mental ability to learn all the component tasks that would make up this scenario,” said Cole Gilbert, an entomologist at Cornell University. “It would just take a lot of training, and no one has demonstrated this yet. With the caveat that I have not seen what is actually being portrayed, I think that roaches could be trained to go from A to B and back to A if they were neighboring cells.” In the 1990s, Gilbert was a researcher in a University of Arizona neurobiology lab where biologists, led by Nick Strausfeld, managed to train roaches to go to a specific location. Strausfeld and his team found that if they placed roaches on a hot surface—a metal sheet over boiling water—that had one cool area, the roaches would scurry around and eventually find the cold spot on the floor. After many trials, most of the roaches learned to run straight to the cool spot.