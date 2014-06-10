Washington, D.C.—Franklin Foer, Editor of The New Republic, announced two promotions and a hire today: Amanda Silverman to Deputy Editor, Linda Kinstler to Managing Editor, and Rebecca Leber has been hired as a Staff Writer.

As Deputy Editor, a new position at The New Republic, Silverman will oversee production of the print magazine and NewRepublic.com, as well as all other long term editorial projects, including the centennial issue. Silverman was previously Managing Editor. “We have so many new projects in the works—Jonathan Cohn's new vertical, our World Cup blog, all the centennial plans—which makes this position both daunting and incredibly exciting,” says Silverman. “I'm particularly looking forward to helping continue to expand our presence on the Web and to honoring the magazine's amazing history this November.”

Silverman was a Reporter-Researcher at The New Republic from 2009 to 2010. Before returning to the magazine in July 2012, she spent two years at the political polling and consulting firm Benenson Strategy Group. She graduated from Georgetown University in 2008 and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow Silverman @apsilverman.

Kinstler has been promoted from Reporter-Researcher to Managing Editor to fill Silverman’s former post. As Managing Editor, Kinstler will oversee print production and the Reporter-Researcher fellows. Over the past year, Kinstler has turned herself into an expert on Ukraine. “She's acquired a very fine sense of what's happening there, which she has translated into clear, lively prose,” says Foer. “In the course of doing this work, Linda has demonstrated a terrific eye for detail and an infectious sense of calm. We’re excited for this transition.”

Before joining The New Republic in 2013, Kinstler was a Google fellow at Nieman Journalism Lab. She graduated from Bowdoin College in 2013 and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow Kinstler @lindakinstler.

Leber joins The New Republic as a staff writer to work with Senior Editor Jonathan Cohn on a new domestic politics and policy vertical that will roll out this summer. Previously, Leber wrote about politics and climate change at ThinkProgress. She also worked on the team that engineered the site's acquisition of 1 million Facebook fans and edited their Tumblr. “She has a very intuitive sense of how to make serious subjects travel far on the Internet,” says Foer.

"We are so pleased Rebecca is joining the team,” says Jonathan Cohn. “At ThinkProgress, she produced consistently excellent coverage of environmental issues. She'll continue that work here—expect to read a lot more about climate change in our pages—but she'll be writing on other topics, too. She's smart, she cares, and she knows her stuff. Readers are going to look forward to seeing her byline."

Leber graduated from the University of Rochester in 2011 and lives in Washington, D.C. Follow Leber @rebleber.

For media inquiries please contact:

Annie Augustine

Director of Communications, The New Republic

aaugustine@newrepublic.com

(202) 508-4482