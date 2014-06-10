Michael Cox | @zonal_marking



A contributor to a host of publications and author of the popular blog Zonal Marking, Cox is a go-to account for a tactical (but digestible) understanding of the sport. Expect in-depth recaps of many of the tournament's best matches.

Jonathon Wilson | @jonawils



Wilson edits The Blizzard, a quarterly that publishes some of the best soccer writing around. Expect his feed to reflect his encyclopedic knowledge of the sport, highlighting the obscure and wonderful. Wilson also authored soccer’s definitive tactical history, The Inverted Pyramid, so there’s that.

Gabriele Marcotti | @Marcotti



Marcotti hosts the popular London Times podcast TheGame and has an impressive resume across newspapers and television. He’s an England-based Italian and, unlike many popular soccer analysts, can talk about more than just the English Premier League with command.

Sid Lowe | @sidlowe



Lowe, along with Graham Hunter, is an expert on Spanish soccer. He will provide an insider's view of Spain's attempt to seal its claim on total world domination: consecutive World Cup wins.

Philippe Auclair | @philippeAuclair



Auclair is feisty, intelligent, and usually right about all things France. He’ll also have a sharp eye on the latest FIFA corruption news, a topic that he’s written on extensively.

Oliver Kay | @OliverKayTimes



The London Times’ chief football correspondent. Kay will provide great day-to-day coverage of the tournament, and the England squad in particular. His editor, Tony Evans, is a great follow, too.

Fernando Duarte | @Fernando_Duarte



Duarte has covered the Brazilian national team for over a decade. He’ll have the latest on the Selecao as they attempt to claim a record sixth World Cup. For more on the host nation follow Simon Romero, The New York Times bureau chief in Brazil.

Stephanie Nolen | @snolen



As the Latin America Correspondent for Canada's The Globe and Mail newspaper, Nolen recently embarked on a quest to understand Brazil’s obsession with soccer. The result is a fascinating, personal take on all aspects of the sport: poverty, gender, race, and beyond.

Siddhartha Mitter | @siddhmi



Mitter is a freelance journalist based in New York with a nose for biting commentary and classic World Cup moments. Despite not being in Brazil, expect his feed to educate and entertain.

Raphael Honigstein | @honigstein



After years of disappointing results (by German standards), the pressure is mounting on Joachim Löw’s squad to become the first European nation to win a World Cup on South American soil. Honigstein is an expert on the Germans, covering the nation’s football leagues and team for the Guardian, so follow him for a close reading of how the team’s bid is going.

Simon Kuper | @KuperSimon

Kuper is the author of many books, including the fan-favorite Soccernomics. While not a particularly opinionated or avid tweeter, he’s a great aggregator of World Cup content.

PODCASTS

Because most soccer-specific podcasts are recorded in Europe, they make the perfect morning companion. Listen to them over coffee or on your way to the office—they’re an easy, entertaining way to keep up with the latest news and opinion while taking a break from staring at a screen.

Guardian World Cup Daily

A special edition of the Guardian Football Weekly, this James Richardson-hosted production is generally considered to be the gold standard in soccer podcasts. Listen for a level-headed approach to all aspects of the tournament and a selection of respected guests.

Men In Blazers

The only Brits crazy enough to back the United States to win the World Cup, and purveyors of enough blind optimism to entertain a nation. The Men In Blazers are also the authors of a nifty World Cup video guide that’s worth a watch.

The Football Ramble

If you think sports are best served with an irreverent and sometimes crude sense of humor, Ramble will be to your liking. It sounds, to its favor, like the independent production that it is.

The Second Captains

The second incarnation of the wildly popular Off The Ball podcast, the Irish Times’ Second Captains is a professionally produced, wide-reaching sports conversation injected with well-informed humor and news discussion.

INSTAGRAM FEEDS

Ryu Voelkel | @toksuede



Voelkel is heading to Brazil to make a “football photography book like no other,” according to a recent, and successful, Kickstarter campaign to fund the project. And the freelance photographer is arriving prepared:

Cortez is covering the United States’ World Cup campaign in Brazil for the Associated Press. Expect inside access, and a little flair:

A photographer for Getty Images, Heiman provides a behind-the-scenes peek at one of the tournament's larger photography operations.

Although he is an infrequent poster, Tama, who is also a photographer for Getty, has an eye for the extraordinary:

Ito’s evocative portrayal of the World Cup in Brazil went viral. Despite not being the most active Instagrammer, pay attention to the artist’s feed during the tournament—and his Flickr as well.

Niederhauser is constructing a World Cup photo diary (thanks to a grant from the Pulitzer Center). Follow him for a candid view of that process, and tune in to our own handle, @thenewrepublic, which he'll be posting to frequently. Niederhauser won't be the only talented artist we're bringing on board for this blog: tune in to see the World Cup-inspired work of Simon Prades, who will be illustrating the defining moments of the tournament. Here's a preview:

Deandre Yedlin | United States

Thiago Silva | Brazil

Daniel Sturridge | England

Cesc Fabregas | Spain

Neymar | Brazil

Lukas Podolski | Germany

Mamadou Sakho | France

APPS

Fotmob

One of the best apps for tracking the score, player formations, and live progress of matches. The app’s not a stunner, or jam-packed with tons of features, but that’s exactly why it’s so great: simple, easy to use, and light on the battery consumption.