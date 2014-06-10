The familiar refrain that Republican Politician X is unqualified to draw any conclusions about the science of climate change probably sounds silly to a lot of people. As Insane Clown Posse has eloquently explained, physical systems can simultaneously be difficult to understand and produce outcomes everyone's familiar with and happy to accept.

But as a talking point, feigned ignorance is far, far superior to the alternatives available to most Republicans.

On MSNBC Monday, Representative Jeff Miller of climate-vulnerable Florida decided he was prepared to weigh in on the science. It did not go well.

For a minute or two, Miller flirted with less elegant, but familiar evasions—humans can't possibly do anything to stabilize the climate, even if it is changing; some people once worried wrongly about "global cooling"; it's not as much of a scientific consensus as liberals would have you believe. Two false claims bookending a non-sequitur. But the money quote came when host Richard Lui pressed him to take a position on whether the changing climate (which Miller conceded) could be attributed to human activity.