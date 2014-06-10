"Raheem Sterling must start against Italy as Roy Hodgson should place faith in youth." — Daily Mail headline "England must pick Daniel Sturridge—every other team in Brazil would." — The Guardian headline "England 'must embrace Ross Barkley's talents.'" — BBC Sport headline "England must get first XI right." — Bleacher Report headline

Roy Hodgson must read the headlines every day and wonder why he bothers.

English people—and their journalists—must forget in their positive prognostications that their team can't properly control a rolling football.

Brazilians must be laughing at how white a human being can be.

To have secured a spot as England's playmaker, Jordan Henderson must own naked pictures of Someone-Important's wife (as must James Milner to have been inclused in the squad at all).