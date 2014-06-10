Jeremy Paxman, the longtime presenter of the BBC program “Newsnight,” is like the Brian Williams of England, though unlike Williams he is known for his aggressive interviews with evasive politicians. This year, Paxman was one of the judges for the Forward Prize, one of the U.K.'s most prestigious poetry awards. Over here, literary prizes tend to be judged strictly by writers—a good thing, on the whole—but in England they often make a grab for relevance, or at least publicity, by inviting celebrities to take part. (See Edward St. Aubyn’s new novel Lost for Words for a scathing roman à clef about the Booker Prize contest, recently judged by a certain “Downton Abbey” actor.)

In Paxman’s case, the invitation paid off. The Forward Prize made headlines a few days ago when Paxman was quoted as saying that he wished poetry "would raise its game a little bit, raise its sights,” and "aim to engage with ordinary people much more.” He loved poetry, he maintained, and the Forward shortlist was good, but in general the art has "connived at its own irrelevance.” So far, Paxman wasn’t saying more than many poets themselves have said for a long time—at least since Dana Gioia asked “Can Poetry Matter?” What really got some poets angry was when Paxman called for an "inquisition" in which poets would be "called to account for their poetry."

The language of “inquisitions” and being “called to account” has ugly resonances—that is why the provocative Paxman used it—and it has led some poets to denounce Paxman: George Szirtes saw it as an allusion to McCarthy and Stalinism. But if we take the element of compulsion out of it, there is nothing wrong with Paxman’s suggestion. Indeed, not only is there nothing wrong with it, it’s already, as Shakespeare once said in a different context, lawful as eating. Poetry magazine publishes issues in which poets are interviewed about their poems; anthologies feature poets explaining their work; poets clamor to get the chance to talk on panels, to read their work aloud and discuss it; and the whole creative-writing industry is premised on the idea that poets learn by explaining and defending what they’ve written. If a reader came up to a poet and asked her to explain one of her poems, in nine cases out of ten she’d be glad to clear the afternoon.

The real problem with Paxman’s comments lies in their incoherence: He is complaining about two different things as if they were the same thing. On the one hand, he urges poets to open up, to write for the general public, to be more accessible; on the other hand, he wants poetry to be better, to be more interesting and captivating. Both are understandable demands, but it’s important to recognize that they contradict one another. The best poetry is not always accessible, and the most accessible poetry is usually not good. Emily Dickinson didn’t write for a large public, and T.S. Eliot didn’t care at all about being clear, yet if you want to read good poetry, you turn to Dickinson and Eliot. Edgar Guest or Rod McKuen, on the other hand, were bestsellers, but who reads them now?