Every match day, artist Simon Prades will illustrate one defining moment from the latest drama in Brazil. When this year’s tournament produces its stoppage-time miracles (“They think it’s all over…It is now!”) and stunning flops (hello, 2014's Roberto Baggio), you’ll find them captured here as beautiful drawings suitable for framing—or for taunting supporters of the other side on social media. Return to TNR's full World Cup coverage.