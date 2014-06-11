There are honkingly obvious instances of self-conscious campaign set-up, casually dropped anecdotes designed to hammer home her experience, her bonhomie, her very presidential likeability. Did you know that she was at the White House more than 700 times during her four years in the State Department? Did you see the adorable picture of her losing her shoe while meeting French President Nicolas Sarkozy?

But the book is fun and a little weird in places, also, I suspect, like Hillary herself.

Already much has been made of Clinton’s refusal to condemn Sarah Palin for trying to take advantage of her disaffected female adherents, but Clinton does offer a gratifying dig at Palin, recalling how, on the morning that John McCain first announced his pick of the former Alaska governor, “A resounding ‘Who?’ echoed across the nation.”

Clinton writes about her “service gene,” which reminded me of Brad Pitt’s “missing sensitivity chip,” and opens one chapter about relations with Europe with the “Make New Friends” song that Diane Keaton so awkwardly sang about Woody Allen some months back in an incident that Clinton probably didn’t intend to bring to mind.

One of the book’s loveliest anecdotes is about how Hillary and Chelsea waited on a rope line in London to meet Benazir Bhutto in 1987. In her description of Bhutto, Clinton writes of how the former prime minister of Pakistan was “elegantly swathed from head to toe in yellow chiffon” and then, years later, about her donning of shalwar kameez, the national dress of Pakistan, “a long, flowing tunic over loose pants that was both practical and attractive. ... Chelsea and I were so taken with this style that we wore it for a formal dinner in Lahore. ... I wore red silk, and Chelsea chose turquoise green.” What’s interesting about this sartorial run-down is that it highlights one of the oversimplifications that became a by-product of Clinton’s 2009 race: It’s wasn’t inherently sexist to have remarked upon Clinton’s jewel-toned pantsuits, or even her hair. In fact, it’s interesting and it matters when new kinds of leaders, with bodies and styles different from those who came before them, in turn make different aesthetic choices; pretending not to notice is dishonest. Clinton also includes this sharp point in her memories of Bhutto and her husband Zardari: “Much has been written and gossiped about their marriage, but I witnessed their affection and banter and watched how happy he made her.” Got it?

Many of Hard Choices’ photos are pretty winning. She includes a wacky, very blurry shot of herself, sitting at a piano with Bono after Nelson Mandela’s memorial service, as well as a strangely snuggly shot of Joe Biden whispering into her ear that recalls nothing so much as an affectionate version of George Bush giving Angela Merkel a shoulder massage. The best photo is one of Clinton looking truly beside herself as a whale comes to visit her boat off the coast of Mexico during the 2012 G-20 meetings.

Is it strategic? Yes. Is it way too careful? You bet. But there are a couple of reasons for this, and the first is that as a two-party country, and as a media, we take anything that’s nuanced or messy and make it blunt and one-dimensional, turn it into a club with which to incapacitate any confusion that might briefly hurt our brain. Was there ever a vanishing chance that we could have absorbed in-depth reflections on gender, power, race, partisan tactics, and political marginalization from Hillary Clinton? No. There was no chance of that. We would have just called her a “feminazi” in right-wing quarters and on the left asked with earnest concern about whether or not she was “playing the gender card.” That’s on us.

But it’s also true that any hope—including my own hopes, I should add—for anything more soul-searching than what Clinton has produced here is more about us—me—and less about Hillary Clinton. Those looking for a subtle prose stylist, raking introspection or a crusading activist are not really looking for Hillary Clinton.

And that’s okay; it’s normal. When one figure—especially a member of a group otherwise under-represented in the public eye—emerges as a public figure, those who recognize anything of themselves in them promptly project on them all our desires for representation and reflection. We pin our every dream and transfer our every hope to them, leaving them destined to disappoint us by not being every version of us that we can imagine. It’s a weight of impossible expectation that is carried not just by Clinton but by Barack Obama and all the other firsts and seconds and thirds to cut new paths in the world.

But Hillary Clinton is, and will always be, Hillary Clinton. In Hard Choices, she playfully extends the oft-cited Team of Rivals comparison, likening Abraham Lincoln’s choice of William Henry Seward as secretary of state to Obama’s choice of her. Clinton writes of how she warms to the comparison, citing a contemporary of Seward’s who described him as “ruffled or excited never, astute, keen to perceive a joke, appreciative of a good thing, and fond of ‘good victuals.'" Sound familiar? It does to Clinton. “I could relate to that,” she writes.