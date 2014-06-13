Soccer, as we’ll be reminded every day this month, is a global game, but soccer ball production is dominated by just a few regional hubs. The city of Sialkot in Pakistan produces 30 million soccer balls per year—40 percent of the world’s supply. Their customers include the World Cup teams.

Sialkot’s soccer ball industry is the subject of a new paper—not yet published—by a team of economists from Yale, Columbia, and the Lahore School of Economics. The researchers aimed to understand how factories decide whether or not to adopt new technology. Economists have puzzled over this question, but this study is unique in that the researchers actually invented new equipment, introduced it to the factory owners, and watched what happened over the next year.

Traditionally, factories cut the balls’ pentagons and hexagons out of rectangular sheets of rexine, a type of artificial leather. The team of economists designed a way to reduce the amount of rexine wasted and, according to their calculations, cut rexine costs by over 6 percent.

The economists then introduced the owners of 35 soccer ball factories to the new equipment and explained its benefits, hoping to study the process of diffusion of that technology. Eric Verhoogen, an Associate Professor at Columbia’s School of International and Public Affairs who co-authored the study, told me that he and his colleagues started out by collecting “a whole lot of information on social networks.” “We were expecting the firms to adopt it very quickly,” said Verhoogen. But their experiment took an unexpected twist when they returned a year later to find that only five of the 35 firms had adopted the new technology—way fewer than they had expected. The economists asked factory leaders why, and they heard one answer more than any other: The workers on the factory floor didn’t like the new technology.