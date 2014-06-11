Won’t You Come to Our Party? Please?!

Now the tricky part began: convincing nations to actually send teams to Brazil. Japan and Germany were banned from the competition. Czechoslovakia, Hungary, and the Soviet Union declined to participate. Austria, perhaps confusing the invite with a car rental application, claimed its team was too young. Argentina, thanks to bad blood with the Brazilian Football Association, also refused. Ecuador, Peru, Belgium, and Turkey sent regrets. France got Turkey’s spot, then bailed too. The most damaging blow to the competition came from Scotland, which—despite qualifying for the Cup by finishing second in the Home International Championship in Great Britain and being one of the great clubs in the world at the time—opted to decline the invite as well. The country’s Football Association secretary, George Graham, had declared they’d only go to Brazil if the team won the British championship, and basically didn’t want people to call him a flip flopper after finishing runner-up. Despite pleas from Scottish captain George Young to reconsider, Graham refused to back down, proving he was a man of his word, especially when it comes to silly guarantees he shouldn’t have made in the first place.

Even the participation of Italy, the winner of the last Cup in 1938, was in doubt. The Italians had suffered a horrible loss when a plane carrying the Torino club soccer team crashed on May 4, 1949, killing eighteen players, twelve of whom played for the Italian national side. With the entire country in shock, it was unclear if it would even field a team. When it ultimately decided to, the players opted to travel to the tournament by boat.

When the dust and rejections settled, only thirteen of the sixteen teams needed to complete the field had committed to playing. Brazil was like the kid at his own bar mitzvah who can’t fill all the tables in the hotel conference room, and ends up having to get people from the dance troupe to sit and eat brisket with him. But in the end, thirteen was better than not having the Cup at all. Group Three would only have three teams, and Group Four would only have two. And off the tournament went.

The Miracle on Sod

The team that the US sent to Brazil was what we’ll generously refer to as a work in progress, consisting almost entirely of semi-pro players sidelining in the American Soccer League for clubs with amazing names like the Philadelphia German-Americans, Uhrik Truckers, and Kearny Scots; a few others came from a St. Louis squad that had won the US Open Cup. All had regular jobs. Midfielder Walter Bahr (whose sons, Matt and Chris, went on to become well-known NFL kickers) was a schoolteacher in Philadelphia. Goalkeeper Frank Borghi worked at his uncle’s funeral parlor driving a hearse. The team fit in training after business hours a couple of times a week and play matches on the weekend for $25 a game, but that was it. There were as yet no lucrative Umbro sponsorships to be had.

Placed in Group Two with Spain, England, and Chile (the throwback Group of Death!), the US wasn’t expected to fare well at all. After a loss to Spain in the team’s opening match, expectations dropped even lower for its game against England. The US manager Bill Jeffrey, a Scottish expat who’d gotten into coaching when his amateur team played against Penn State and the college asked if he’d stick around to coach its team, told the England manager beforehand, “We ain’t got a chance against your boys.”