Until now, perhaps the best-known moment in Belgium’s World Cup history was a photograph of Diego Maradona. Taken at the 1982 tournament in Spain, it shows the greatest player of the modern era with the ball delicately poised at his feet, confronting six bewildered-looking Belgians trying to stop him. It is a picture that has come to symbolize an entire footballing worldview: Latin flair vs. European stolidity, the lone genius vs. the unwieldy rabble, the artist vs. the artisans. But this image is unfair. Belgium actually won the match, 1-0, and finished ahead of Argentina in their group. These seemingly clueless players stopped Maradona at his own game.

They belonged to what came to be known as the golden generation of Belgian footballers. As a group they enjoyed a hugely successful decade, qualifying for all the major tournaments and achieving their country’s best ever result by coming fourth in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico (albeit in a tournament won by Argentina, after Maradona, getting his revenge, had singlehandedly dismantled Belgium in the semi-finals). Now, following a quiet period, Belgium has another golden generation to get excited about, one capable of matching or even bettering the feats of its predecessors. But this version looks very different from the first, which was literally golden. Gone are the blond perms and palely uniform skin tones. The present Belgian team is one of the most diverse in the whole tournament. It is multi-ethnic as well as multi-talented. And in Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard, Belgium possesses two of the superstars of the moment: one black, one white.

Yet the irony is that as Belgian football has become much more diverse in the period between its two golden generations, Belgian society has grown far more divided. Anti-immigrant sentiment is on the rise, fuelled by far-right nationalists who have been stoking a backlash against European integration. More traditional Belgian divisions, between the Dutch-speaking Flemish population and the French-speaking Walloons, have also intensified. For an 18-month period from 2010 to 2011, these entrenched rivalries prevented Belgium from having any government at all. A complex federal constitution, reinforced by a multi-party system of proportional representation, has only made matters worse. While the Belgian football team has been going from strength to strength, the country itself has started to look ungovernable.

This is not just a Belgian story. Europe’s football as a whole has been moving in one direction while its politics has been moving in another. Nationalism and separatism are on the rise everywhere, from Catalonia to Crimea. The free movement of peoples on which the entire European project depends has run up against the enormous resentment it provokes among local populations who see their jobs and livelihoods put at risk. Borders are hardening across the continent. Yet Europe’s national football teams reflect the underlying reality of blurred boundaries and fuzzy national identities. Polish-born players now appear for the German national team, as do Turkish immigrants. Former Serbs turn out for Switzerland. Naturalized Brazilians play for Portugal. Adnan Januzaj, the 19-year-old Manchester United prodigy, has only recently declared his intention of playing for Belgium, despite having been born in Brussels. Thanks to his complex family history he was also being courted by Albania, Turkey, Croatia, Serbia and even England, who tried to nab him on residency grounds. All would have been delighted to see him switch allegiance. Footballing nationalism, in contrast to the political version, is becoming more pragmatic all the time.