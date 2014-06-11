Because immigration reform played heavily near the end of House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's primary campaign, and because a number of influential anti-amnesty conservative activists aligned to make an example of him—using the volatility of district-level primaries to their advantage—the media will treat his defeat as evidence that immigration policy is the third rail of Republican politics.

But as stunning as the upset is, immigration isn't really why Cantor lost, or even why conservatives were upset with him in the first place—though they will happily embrace that analysis if it'll scare other immigrant-friendly Republicans straight. To the contrary, evidence that immigration reform isn't actually a huge intra-GOP liability lies everywhere in plain sight. Senator Lindsey Graham—a famous conservative bête noire who co-authored, voted for, helped pass, and continues to support comprehensive immigration reform—won his primary handily. In South Carolina. The same night Cantor lost.

This isn't to say Republican primary voters shrug off immigration reform. They don't. And I don't doubt its potential, as an issue, to draw support away from other pro-reform Republicans.

But Cantor's unexpected defeat speaks to a much deeper activist disenchantment—one that isn't completely reflected in the GOP conference on Capitol Hill, where plenty of conservatives still consider themselves Cantor guys, and owe their seats in Congress to him. The great irony of this year's primary season, and indeed of conservative politics going back years now, is that the two Republican leaders most responsible for the party's insurgent-like opposition to the Obama agenda—Cantor, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell—are the base's most reviled. McConnell defeated his primary challenger last month, at great expense. Cantor fell short.